TFP Wessex Fertility Appoints Dr. Claire Banks as New Medical Director

TFP Wessex Fertility is delighted to announce the appointment of Dr. Claire Banks as its new Medical Director. In this pivotal role, Dr. Banks will oversee clinical operations, lead the medical team, and further the clinic’s mission of providing exceptional care to individuals and couples seeking fertility treatment.

With over 22 years of medical experience and 20 years specialising in obstetrics and gynaecology, Dr. Banks brings a wealth of expertise to her new position. She previously worked as a Fertility Consultant at TFP GCRM Fertility in Glasgow, another leading fertility clinic within the TFP network.

Dr. Banks’ extensive career also includes serving as a Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist at NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, where she specialised in operative gynaecology, particularly in relation to fertility patients. In addition, she spent eight years as a Consultant in The Assisted Conception Service at Glasgow Royal Infirmary, where she was involved in all aspects of fertility treatment, with a special interest in those with complex medical issues. In addition, she was the RCOG College Tutor, responsible for the training and mentoring of Obstetric & Gynaecology trainees, a role that she is passionate about.

She earned her medical degree from the University of Glasgow and also completed a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) with Honours in Medical Law & Ethics, highlighting her strong commitment to both medical and ethical excellence in the field.

Commenting on her appointment, Dr. Banks said, “I am honoured to join TFP Wessex Fertility and collaborate with such a skilled and dedicated team. It is a dream role for me, and I am excited to continue the great work already accomplished by Dr. Sue Ingamells, Dr. Chantal Simonis, and the entire team. I look forward to building on their achievements to ensure our patients receive the highest standard of care possible.”

Under Dr. Banks’ leadership, TFP Wessex Fertility is poised for an exciting future. The clinic will undergo an expansion in 2025 to accommodate growing patient demand and introduce new treatments, further solidifying its commitment to excellence in fertility care.

Rosie Bishop, General Manager at TFP Wessex Fertility comments, "Claire joins the team during an exciting period of growth as we expand in response to the increasing demand for fertility care. We are investing in a larger, state-of-the-art clinic and strengthening our senior leadership team to ensure that, as reproductive medicine and treatments continue to advance, our clinic remains at the forefront of innovation."