The 19 Fourteas Tearoom set for 'grand reopening' as the World War Two themed cafe moves to larger premises in Havant
The 19 Fourteas Tearoom, which has been service at 68 West Street, Havant in 2013, will be moving to a larger premises nearby after owner Jacqui Unal’s decided to upscale the business.
The new venue will open its doors on Saturday, June 3 and the occasion will be marked by local military vehicle enthusiast who will bring their vintage jeeps to show the public.
Jacqui said: ‘We’ve grown in size and we needed a bigger property. There’s going to be some distinctive changes. We’re going to be dog friendly, because we’ve got a laminate floor on one side and a carpet on the other. We’re taking the Anderson shelter inside – and you can eat inside it.
Jacqui, also known by her ‘1940s name’ Betty, said she feels excited but ‘anxious’ about the move, due in part to the large volume of vintage items which will be need to be transported and rearranged. These items, which will be on display inside the new tearoom, include gramophones, statues of Winston Churchill, gramophones and a ‘memorial wall’ made up of photographs of Second World War soldiers.
Jacqui added: ‘It’s a big move. When you see how much memorabilia we actually have, we’re like a little museum. Thank you to all of our existing customers – and any new customers joining us.’
The grand reopening of 19 Fourteas will take place at 11am at the new location – 49 West Street in Havant.