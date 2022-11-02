Yesterday evening The Akash in Albert Road, Southsea, invited guests to celebrate the venue’s 44th birthday, with a fun-filled evening of food, music, dancing and stories from years gone by.

George Ahmed first opened the doors to the curry house in 1978, and just a few years later enlisted the help of his two young boys – Faz and Jaf – to help with the business.

The Ahmed family and guests marking The Akash's 44th birthday by cutting a cake. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The boys have grown up with the restaurant, and now jointly run The Akash together.

Faz said: ‘It’s a massive milestone – we’re all so proud. I am 38 so the restaurant has always been in my life, and the whole family loves this place so much.

‘The thing we love the most is how many friendships we’ve built. It’s not just a restaurant, we meet people from all walks of life and have become life-long friends.

‘We have people who came in on the day this restaurant opened who are still coming in today.’

From left: Faz Ahmed, Syed Ahmed and Jaf Ahmed. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Guests were treated to a tasty three-course meal, with onion bhajis, curries and a commemorative birthday cake for desert.

Musical performances from the University of Portsmouth's Indian Society were interspersed, to the delight of guests.

One of the restaurant’s oldest patrons is the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Councillor Hugh Mason.

The Akash celebrate their 44th Birthday at The Akash in Southsea. Picture: Habibur Rahman

He said: ‘I remember coming into a small Indian restaurant and ordering a curry, and the food was good. After a while the proprietor came out – a lovely young man called George and I knew I would come back.

‘You walk in here and they know all of their customers – and after a few years, George brought in two little boys called Faz and Jaf.

‘This restaurant has changed over the years, the menu has changed but perhaps the most important thing that has run throughout is that this restaurant serves the community. They play their part in this city.’

As part of the event, The Akash was promoting the Reverse Advent Calendar – an initiative that helps to provide food for struggling families at Christmas.