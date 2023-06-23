News you can trust since 1877
The Akash in Southsea is a finalist in the Curry Restaurant of the year at English Curry Awards 2023

This Southsea Indian restaurant has made it to the finals of national awards for another year running.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 13:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 13:46 BST

The Akash, in Albert Road, has been named as a finalist for The English Curry Awards 2023 – and this is not its first time in the final.

The restaurant entered the competition last year and came home from the event boasting a shiny award that recognised it as the South East Restaurant of the Year.

The awards attract hundreds of Indian restaurants and takeaways all of whom are hoping to take home the title.

Chef Faz Forhad Ahmed with some popular dishes at the Akash. Picture: Habibur Rahman
A spokesperson for The English Curry Awards 2023 said: ‘The English Curry Awards promise to be a memorable event that honours the dedication and hard work of the nominees and celebrates the rich tapestry of flavours that the curry industry brings to the English culinary landscape.’

SEE ALSO: The Akash in Southsea celebrates 44th birthday with three-course meal, Bollywood dancers and more

Faz Ahmed, co-owner of The Akash, said: ‘We are delighted to have been nominated once again for the national English Curry Awards, now in its 12th year.

‘It has been an honour to represent Portsmouth in previous years, and we are proud to continue doing so. We are the current Restaurant of the Year for our region, and we couldn't have done this without the people of Portsmouth. We once again rely on your support to bring the award back to Pompey.’

The English Curry Awards 2023 will take place on Monday, August 14 at the Holiday Inn in Birmingham City Centre.

