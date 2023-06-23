The restaurant entered the competition last year and came home from the event boasting a shiny award that recognised it as the South East Restaurant of the Year.

Chef Faz Forhad Ahmed with some popular dishes at the Akash. Picture: Habibur Rahman

A spokesperson for The English Curry Awards 2023 said: ‘The English Curry Awards promise to be a memorable event that honours the dedication and hard work of the nominees and celebrates the rich tapestry of flavours that the curry industry brings to the English culinary landscape.’

Faz Ahmed, co-owner of The Akash, said: ‘We are delighted to have been nominated once again for the national English Curry Awards, now in its 12th year.

‘It has been an honour to represent Portsmouth in previous years, and we are proud to continue doing so. We are the current Restaurant of the Year for our region, and we couldn't have done this without the people of Portsmouth. We once again rely on your support to bring the award back to Pompey.’

