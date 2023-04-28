The Akash in Southsea is a recommended restaurant amongst many - here is why
Whether you go for a korma or a vindaloo, there is something for everyone at The Akash.
The Southsea-based restaurant and takeaway was established in 1978 and has been a favourite amongst locals ever since.
Offering some of the best curry dishes, The Akash has perfected its recipes over the years which is why it has also secured a Google rating of 4.3 and bagged a number of awards.
Last year, staff attended the English Curry Awards in Birmingham and they came home with the title of the best curry house in the south east of England.
Faz Ahmed, co-owner of the restaurant and takeaway, said: ‘We have been open since 1978 which makes us a firm favourite in the city.
‘We’ve got George’s korai which is a house special dish that is named after my father and it is one of our most popular dishes. We also do a lot of special dishes so you’ve got your classics like your masalas and kormas but then you’ve got lamb shank, murgi julsha, and murgana peri peri which you won’t get in a normal curry house, these are ones that we’ve made up here. So you’ve got your old and your modern dishes and I think that works in favour with a lot of people.
‘I must admit for myself because I work here most nights, I can’t have a curry every day because it’s quite heavy and filling so I like a biryani – just the rice, so chicken mixed with rice, which is a lot lighter than having a curry every day, so it’s not too heavy, not too light. It fills you up and it’s a bit more healthier.’
The restaurant also caters to those looking for a healthier alternative by offering a range of delicious food including lamb and mushroom dhansak and The Akash special mixed grill.
Faz added: ‘It feels really good because we have got good support and when The News cover us and show us that we are one of the firm favourites, it gives us a little smile, we can give the staff a pat on the back as well if we are recommended for good food and good service.’