The Akash in Albert Road is celebrating it’s 44th year of trading this November, having opened in 1978.

To celebrate, co-owners Faz and Jaf Ahmed are throwing a Bollywood-themed party, with dancers and a three-course meal.

From left, Dimple Mahi, Alfia Ansari, Pushpinder Singh Virk, Faz Ahmed, Miles Hanmore, Gurshaan Kau, Dilshoda Rabbimova outside The Akash in Albert Road, Southsea. Picture: Roger Forman

Dancers will come from the University of Portsmouth’s Indian Society, with events scheduled for Tuesday, November 1 and Wednedsay, November 16.

A large portion of revenue from ticket sales will go to the Reverse Advent Calendar Scheme.

Set up by the University, this scheme donates funds to help those in need during the winter and festive seasons.

Customers will also have a chance to donate on the night, with physical items again being accepted.

Faz said: ‘This winter will be particularly tough for people.

‘If there was one organisation we’d team up to celebrate our birthday with, it’d have to be one who could make a real difference to the people of Portsmouth.’

Earlier this year, the restaurant received critical acclaim as it was named as one of the best Indian restaurants in the country.

The Akash received the award for south east restaurant of the year at the National Curry Awards – in a black-tie event hosted by BBC presenter Tommy Sandhu.

Over the years, The Akash has become a cornerstone of Portsmouth’s community.