Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust announced the incident this morning at 11am.

It means that staff and resources are being redirected to life-threatening conditions, and the hospital’s A&E department will be operating a ‘strict redirection’ to alternative service’, according to a representative from the Trust.

Queen Alexandra Hospital. Picture: Will Caddy.

In a social media post, the representative said: ‘We have declared a critical incident this morning to prioritise all capacity for emergency response only to protect patient safety.

‘Demand for an emergency response is far outstripping the capacity available in Portsmouth and South East Hampshire at this time.

‘Our capacity will only be used for life threatening conditions or injuries and our Emergency Department (ED) is operating a strict redirection to alternative services where necessary.

‘We are working closely with our partners across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight who are also taking all critical incident actions to provide capacity in all services.

‘Thank you for all your support during this difficult and busy time.’

The Trust is redirecting patients to St Mary’s Urgent Treatment Centre, the Gosport Urgent Treatment Centre, and the Petersfield Urgent Treatment Centre.