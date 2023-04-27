A spa day is the best way to unwind and relax, and Hampshire is lucky to boast some fantastic choices for this perfect treat.
Whether you are after a back-massage or a hydrafacial, Hampshire's spas have every treatment you could desire. To help you decide on which spa is the best for you, we have put together a list of some of the most luxurious spas in the area.
2. Langstone Quays Resort, Hayling Island
Northney Road, Portsmouth, Hayling Island, PO11 0NQ
Langstone Quays Resort is a stunning hotel located on Hayling Island. Inside Langstone Quays is 'Infinite Beauty' which offers treatments to guests of the hotel and residents from the surrounding area. Treatments include an hour-long Dermalogica facial, a deluxe manicure and an array of body treatments. There is also a jacuzzi, air-conditioned gym and a swimming pool on site. Treatment prices vary and for further information on Infinite Beauty at Langstone Quays, please visit their website.
3. Solent Hotel and Spa, Rookery Avenue, Whiteley
Rookery Avenue, Whiteley, Fareham PO15 7AJ
Solent Hotel and Spa offers luxury accommodation close to Portsmouth and the surrounding area. The spa boasts a swimming pool, sauna, indoor jacuzzi and steam room alongside relaxing treatment rooms. There is also an exclusive double treatment room on offer.
Treatments at Solent Hotel and Spa include a Caudalie Reservatrol facial, a winemakers massage, and a relaxing and nourishing body wrap. Spa day packages are also on offer and they are priced from £45 for full use of spa facilities. Gift vouchers are also available. To find out treatment prices or to book your stay, please visit the Solent Hotel and Spa website.
4. Champneys Forest Mere
Portsmouth Road, Liphook GU30 7JG
Treat yourself and your mum to some well-deserved pampering at Champneys Forest Mere. Champneys offer a wide range of spa break packages that will allow you to be able to unwind and recharge. Whilst enjoying the spa break, you will have full access to all the spa facilities including the swimming pool and the steam rooms. The hotel will also provide a nutritious breakfast, lunch or dinner if the spa day makes you peckish. Treatments include a Champneys Swedish back massage and a luxury pedicure. The classic Champneys spa day packages start from £99 per person.
To find out more about prices and treatments, please visit champneys.com
