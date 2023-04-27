4 . Champneys Forest Mere

Portsmouth Road, Liphook GU30 7JG Treat yourself and your mum to some well-deserved pampering at Champneys Forest Mere. Champneys offer a wide range of spa break packages that will allow you to be able to unwind and recharge. Whilst enjoying the spa break, you will have full access to all the spa facilities including the swimming pool and the steam rooms. The hotel will also provide a nutritious breakfast, lunch or dinner if the spa day makes you peckish. Treatments include a Champneys Swedish back massage and a luxury pedicure. The classic Champneys spa day packages start from £99 per person. To find out more about prices and treatments, please visit champneys.com Picture: Googlemaps Photo: Google