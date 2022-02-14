The Crystal Sky has built an online community of crystal lovers through its monthly Instagram live sales

Molly Bean-Harding has a business called The Crystal Sky which she started over lockdown, she sells crystals and has grown a large following on Instagram.

Molly Bean-Harding, 30, from Portsmouth, created The Crystal Sky over lockdown to share her love of crystals with the world. Living with two chronic illnesses, Molly has used crystals and other holistic approaches to help her through everyday life, so wanted to be able to help others through her business.

Molly said: ‘During lockdown I think everyone was looking for a way to do inner healing and looked inside themselves a lot, and crystals are a really great way to do that. I feel really lucky that it’s taken off so quickly, especially as it’s something I love so much.

‘A lot of shops sell crystals but people don’t know how to use them so we’re trying to teach people and make them easy to use. We’ve got lots of blogs on our website so that you can learn how to use them, programme them and cleanse them.

‘When you buy crystals from The Crystal Sky, you’re not just getting the precious gemstones, you’re adopting a mindset and linking intentions to those crystals. This is a great way to keep you focused on your goals, whatever they may be.’

Molly has a unique way of connecting with her customers by hosting sales on Instagram Live to her 14.1 thousand followers, where she shows her audience which crystals are available, and viewers from across the world can request to buy them in real time.

She said: ‘I have a different table of crystals each month, generally with a different theme. I’ll hold the crystals up and show them and they all have a price on them, and if someone wants it they just comment to buy it. It’s really exciting, it's a really fun night, and a great way to connect with my customers.’

Molly Bean-Harding

Molly said that through selling premium, high grade crystals at good prices, she hopes that she can make it more accessible to people who want to start their crystal journey.

For more, visit thecrystalsky.co.uk and find The Crystal Sky on Instagram and Facebook.

