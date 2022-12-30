The eatery will open in January, delivering waffles, cookie doughs and crepes across Havant and surrounding areas.

In March 2021, Maz Ramdan, then 21, opened his first store in Gosport High Street along with his girlfriend while still studying social anthropology and psychology at the University of Bournemouth. The pair celebrated 10,000 orders on JustEat after just 10 months in business.

Maz, 23, said he is ‘excited’ to be opening The Cookie Guys Express, a smaller outfit which will focus heavily on delivery.

Business owner and operations manager Maz said: ‘I think the biggest selling point is we are arguably cheaper than anything in the area at the moment that does the same kind of thing. We have this whole practice of “loaded for less”.

‘We always try to give the customer more for less. Our main effort is basically to provide desserts as quickly as possible at a very reasonable rate and make sure it’s good quality.’

For the first month following its opening, the store will offer free delivery and a 20 per cent discount as well as free milkshakes or churros with orders over £10, an offer which will be made available through QR codes on leaflets distributed in Havant. Maz said Havant feels very similar to the business’s current home in Gosport and has already recieved support for the move from customers.

Maz added: ‘We’ve had messages and DMs like “would you open in this area?” I basically thought to myself in early November “Let's see what we can do. Let’s see if we can find a smaller store and mainly focus on deliveries.

‘We’ve got four delivery drivers that are dedicated for each store so we don’t have to wait on cars, we send them out as soon as they’re ready.’