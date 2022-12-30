Aaron, of Waterlooville, said: ‘In April 2022, I was found to have a large 7cm meningioma following a regular eye test, I was urgently referred to the Wessex Neurological Centre at University Hospital Southampton, and following a progression in my symptoms my operation to remove the tumour was scheduled at the start of May 2022.

‘Mr Hempenstall and his dedicated team set about removing the tumour and following 12hrs in theatre I was transferred to the ICU department and my recovery was to begin, with the expertise and dedication of Wessex Neuro, I'm still here to tell the tale. I didn't feel just saying thank you was enough and wanted to do something to help others in need and help continue the life saving/changing treatment by the Wessex, I found the centre had a dedicated charity directly involved with them called Smile4Wessex.

Aaron Bennett is walking around Portsea Island to raise money for Wessex Neurological Trust.

‘I, with my wife Charmaine, discussed how to raise funds and come up with the Walk4Wessex where we would walk around Portsea Island. We including our three children Abigail, nine, Olivia, seven, and Blake, three, along with many friends set off from Anchorage Park Morrisons at 9am and worked our way around the Island visiting many landmarks around the city, we were welcomed in by Gunwharf Quays. The weather turned and it became colder and wetter but we powered on with all the children leading the line. Finally at 6.30pm we arrived back at Anchorage Park having walked for nine-and-a-half hours, covering 16.1 miles and putting in over 30,000 steps. The best part of it all was the satisfaction of completing the walk but also raising the great figure of £1,200 for Smile4Wessex.