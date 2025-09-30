Yvonne opened The Florist of Bere in Hambledon Road, Denmead earlier this month having starting working with flowers just over six months ago.

Although she is new to the industry, her passion for flowers has been longstanding.

Yvonne said: “I've always been into flowers, especially as a little girl. However, I had to get a job in the grown-up world before I could come and play with flowers.”

While that passion has always been there, it was a “life-changing” incident that set her back on the path to life as a florist.

She said: “I was unfortunate to actually have a life-changing event and that caused me to have to re-evaluate what I was doing.

“Part of my healing, I started to make flowers from paper and they became quite successful. From there, I started to work with fresh flowers as well.

“It's just grown and I had the chance to bring my floristry to the community. I got the opportunity to open the florist shop and I took it with both hands.”

Since the incident which changed the direction of her life, flowers have been a place of solace for Yvonne. She now wants the shop to be an extension of that. not just for her but also for the community.

She said: “I really want this to be a space where people can come and heal and feel like it's a nice space. Even just to visit rather than just buy things and know that it is a safe place for them to be. There's going to be no judgement when they're here.”

It still has not quite sunk in for Yvonne that she now has her own shop, the first permanent florists in Denmead for over six years.

She said: “It is Surreal. As I said previously, it was a life-changing event that brought me to where I am now. I couldn't have been here without what has happened to me.

“I feel very blessed and I'm very appreciative of how I got to be here and where we're going to go with the whole business.”

