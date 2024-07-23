Carpetright in administration: The full list of Hampshire and Isle of Wight stores to close

By Kelly Brown
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 23:24 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2024, 15:02 BST
Eight Carpetright stores in Hampshire are expected to close their doors following a rescue deal to save the business.

Carpetright has been bought in a rescue deal by rival Tapi, but will shut more than 200 stores and cut more than 1,000 jobs. Stores in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight are expected to be among those axed including the store at Ocean Retail Park in Portsmouth.

The stores in Park Gate near Fareham, Central Retail Park in Havant and Waterlooville’s Wellington Retail Park are also under threat.

Carpetright Ocean Retail Park PortsmouthCarpetright Ocean Retail Park Portsmouth
Carpetright Ocean Retail Park Portsmouth | Google Streetview

It was announced on Monday the flooring retailer Tapi had agreed to buy 54 Carpetright stores, two warehouses, the brand and its intellectual property in a pre-pack administration deal.

However, the deal will not save the majority of the business. The stores expected to close over the coming days, as provided by PwC, in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight are:

  • Churchill Retail Park, Andover
  • Park Gate, Fareham
  • Central Retail Park, Havant
  • Carisbrook, Isle of Wight
  • Ocean Retail Park, Portsmouth
  • Nursling, Southampton
  • Wellington Retail Park, Waterlooville
  • Winnall, Winchester
