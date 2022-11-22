Father Christmas will arrive in style at Eastoke Corner light railway station at 5.30 pm and he will be pulled by a narrow gauge train behind Hayling’s own ‘Jack the Seaside Engine’.

Santa will then head into town where he will greet children and there will be raffles taking place in local shops and special offers including mulled wine and sweets.

Hayling Light Railway Trust, will be supporting their neighbouring businesses and local traders, by running special evening trains.

The seaside village shops, pubs and eateries remain open until late in the evening.