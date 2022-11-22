The Hayling Light Railway Trust is running Christmas train rides
THE Hayling Light Railway Trust is running special evening rides to support local businesses.
The Hayling Light Railway Trust will be running special evening train rides to help support local businesses in conjunction with the Eastoke Corner Christmas Shopping Night and there will be free car parking between 4pm and 8pm.
Father Christmas will arrive in style at Eastoke Corner light railway station at 5.30 pm and he will be pulled by a narrow gauge train behind Hayling’s own ‘Jack the Seaside Engine’.
Santa will then head into town where he will greet children and there will be raffles taking place in local shops and special offers including mulled wine and sweets.
The seaside village shops, pubs and eateries remain open until late in the evening.
There will also be an opportunity, for a special night time train ride along the coast of Hayling Bay via Beachlands and all journeys will be subject to a minimum donation of £2 that will go to charity.