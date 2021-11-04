Santa has taken time out of his busy schedule to meet lucky children and families this festive season.

It’s a wonder how he found the time to appear at these places, given how busy he is making toys with the elves and looking after Rudolph and his other reindeer.

Father Christmas will be making visits in Portsmouth and across Hampshire, so if your little ones have been good this year, here is where they can meet him.

Santa Claus at his grotto. Picture: Niklas HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images.

Portsmouth

Spinnaker Tower

Father Christmas is back at the Spinnaker Tower in Gunwharf Quays for his Breakfast with Santa event.

He and his elves will be tucking into their meals to energise themselves before a day of festive fun.

Children will get to write their wish list to Father Christmas, before meeting him and receiving a special gift from him.

Photos with Santa can also be purchased so your little one can cherish the memory of meeting Santa.

There are also toymakers packs where children can make their own cuddly toy with a heart charm and birth certificate.

The event is held daily between December 4 and Christmas Eve, with sessions starting at 9am and 10.30am everyday.

Tickets for children aged two and over cost £20, under twos can get in for £8.50 and adult entry is £17.

You can book tickets and find out more about Santa’s visit to Spinnaker Tower here.

Titchfield

Stewarts Abbey Garden Centre

Santa will be joined by his reindeer and playful penguins in his Winter Wonderland at Stewarts Abbey Garden Centre.

He’ll be set up in his magical grotto, and if your kids have been on the nice list, they will get a present and have a photo taken with Father Christmas.

The Winter Wonderland takes place from November 27 to Christmas Eve.

Child tickets for those aged between seven months and 12 years old cost £14.95 each, and adult entry is £2.

Bookings can be made online here.

Havant

Dobbies Garden Centre

You can walk through the magical outdoor woodland to meet Santa Claus at Dobbies Garden Centre in Havant.

A whole host of Christmas characters can be spotted along the way, and children will get receive a wonderful present from Santa at his grotto.

Special photos to cherish the moment can be purchased on the day.

Tickets can be booked between December 4 and Christmas Eve, and can be purchased here.

The garden centre has also partnered with Autism Together to create Santa’s Quiet Grotto for children with special needs.

New Forest

Paultons Park

Santa Claus is stopping off at Peppa Pig World at Paultons Park in Romsey, on the edge of the New Forest.

He will be starring in his own Christmas wish stage show, full of singing, dancing and fun for all the family.

Children will also get to see Santa as part of his Storytime show.

Other attractions around the park include winter illuminations and Christmas exclusive rides.

The festivities take place on selected dates between December 3 and December 23, so you’ll have plenty of time to book tickets.

Tickets are priced at £33.50 each for the Christmas events and all of usual attractions, and can be booked here.

Horndean

Keydell Nurseries

Santa is stopping off at the popular Keydell Nurseries in Havant Road, Horndean, just in time for Christmas.

You will get to see Santa in his grotto, visit his wonderful toy shop, receive a special Christmas gift and go on the magical woodland walk

Tickets are still available between November 22 and 25, as well as on November 29 and 30.

Prices start at £18.95 for children and £5.95 for adults.

You have to book online to attend, and more information can be found here.

Andover

Finkley Down Farm

Head over to Finkley Down Farm in Andover to see Santa Clause and Mother Christmas

A whole host of activities such as making reindeer food are on offer, and tickets can be bought on selected dates between December 4 and Christmas Eve.

Tickets have to be booked through the Finkley Down Farm website here.

Winchester

Marwell Zoo

It won’t be a part of of a traditional grotto, but Santa is still making some special appearances at Marwell Zoo.

He can be seen outside Cafe Graze in his comfy chair and inside the zoo gift shop, all ready to greet the children and receive their Christmas letters.

Christmas events take place on December 4, 11, 12, 18 and 23.

Prices are £19 for adults and £15.50 for children, with under twos entering free.

Tickets can be booked seven days in advance, and more information is available here.

Basingstoke

Festival Place Shopping Centre

Santa will be offering a magical Christmas experience at his grotto at Festival Place Shopping Centre.

People can visit the grotto between November 6 and Christmas Eve this year.

Tickets have to be booked to meet Santa, and can be purchased here.

Santa’s grotto at Hayling Island Funland and at Havenstoke Park, Chichester, have sold out.

Southampton

Longdown Activity Farm

Santa will be back at his festive lodge at Longdown Activity Farm.

A whole host of animal activities will take place, alongside seeing Father Christmas on his tractor sleigh.

You can see Santa on selected dates between November 26 and December 23, starting at 10am and ending at 4pm.

More information can be found here.

