The Lord Arthur Lee in West Street is set to be closed alongside the Coronet in Holloway, Cross Keys in Peebles, General Sir Redvers Buller in Crediton, Plough & Harrow in Hammersmith, Saltoun Inn in Fraserburgh and the Thomas Leaper in Derby. It comes just weeks after the firm announced the sale of 32 pubs across the country.

JD Wetherspoon confirmed the seven properties will remain open until they are sold. Savills and CBRE have been appointed to manage the sale of the seven venues, which include five freehold and two leasehold units.

The Lord Arthur Lee in West Street, Fareham. Pic Google

Senior Director at CBRE Toby Hall said: 'These substantial, well-located pubs which are fitted to a high standard. Most of the properties are coming to the market for the first time in many years which should give them a broad appeal to both local and national buyers.'