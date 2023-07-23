News you can trust since 1877
The Lord Palmerston Wetherspoons in Southsea will be closed for refurbishment until September

A popular Wetherspoons in Southsea will be closed until September – here is why.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jul 2023, 10:02 BST

The Lord Palmerston pub, located in Palmerston Road, Southsea, is now officially closed for more than a month.

The closure comes following a refurbishment and the Wetherspoons will be shut until September 5 whilst work is being carried out in the premises.

SEE ALSO: Tickets for Oktoberfest in Portsmouth are already selling out

The Lord Palmerston Wetherspoon pub in Palmerston Road is located a short walk to Southsea Common. The pub will be closed until September 5 for refurbishment. Pic Allan HutchingsThe Lord Palmerston Wetherspoon pub in Palmerston Road is located a short walk to Southsea Common. The pub will be closed until September 5 for refurbishment. Pic Allan Hutchings
The Lord Palmerston Wetherspoon pub in Palmerston Road is located a short walk to Southsea Common. The pub will be closed until September 5 for refurbishment. Pic Allan Hutchings
There is currently fencing surrounding the property and the front door is blocked off to clearly demonstrate the closure.

For those looking for a Wetherspoons in the area, there are a few to choose from including The Isambard Kingdom Brunel, The John Jacques and The Sir Alec Rose.

To visit the Wetherspoons website, click the link.

