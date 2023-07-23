The Lord Palmerston pub, located in Palmerston Road, Southsea, is now officially closed for more than a month.

The closure comes following a refurbishment and the Wetherspoons will be shut until September 5 whilst work is being carried out in the premises.

The Lord Palmerston Wetherspoon pub in Palmerston Road is located a short walk to Southsea Common. The pub will be closed until September 5 for refurbishment. Pic Allan Hutchings

There is currently fencing surrounding the property and the front door is blocked off to clearly demonstrate the closure.