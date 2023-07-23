The Lord Palmerston Wetherspoons in Southsea will be closed for refurbishment until September
A popular Wetherspoons in Southsea will be closed until September – here is why.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 23rd Jul 2023
Updated 23rd Jul 2023, 10:02 BST
The Lord Palmerston pub, located in Palmerston Road, Southsea, is now officially closed for more than a month.
The closure comes following a refurbishment and the Wetherspoons will be shut until September 5 whilst work is being carried out in the premises.
There is currently fencing surrounding the property and the front door is blocked off to clearly demonstrate the closure.
For those looking for a Wetherspoons in the area, there are a few to choose from including The Isambard Kingdom Brunel, The John Jacques and The Sir Alec Rose.