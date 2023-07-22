The German-themed event will be hosted at the Guildhall on Saturday, October 28 over two sessions offering a selection of traditional German Bier that can be served in up to two pint steins, which customers can choose to take home. German food will also be sold at Oktoberfest including bratwurst and pretzels, plus a range of other drinks including cider, prosecco, spirits and wine and there will also be entertainment from Oompah bands performing their very own blend of ‘oompop’, as well as from support bands and DJs.

Saturday evening VIP tables and unreserved bench seating have already fully sold out, and organisers expect this event to fully sell out soon with remaining VIP tables selling first.

Fantastic fun at Oktoberfest

Tom Cullen, marketing manager for Oktoberfest, said: “The demand for tickets has shown us how big Oktoberfest is going to be this year. We are expecting our biggest year yet! We are also delighted that after working closely with the events team at Portsmouth Council, we are able to bring this unique event to the local area.

"Ticket sales have demonstrated the great economic benefit this event will bring to the city, by encouraging more visitors and supporting local businesses.”