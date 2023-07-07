The landlady, who already owns her own pie, mash and liqour business, opened the doors of the pub on June 24 for a family fun day and the new menu was posted to Facebook earlier this week.

On the starters section, customers can find delicacies such as blanchbait, breaded calamari strips, honey glazed chorizo, mediterranean, bruschetta and a baked camembert sharer.

Sophie Costas has posted the new menu for The Maypole Pub on the venue's social media - here is what you can expect.

The sharer comes topped with rosemary, garlic and honey and it is served with sourdough, bread and chutney.

There is a range of heart pub grub on the mains menu which features a classic burger and chips, deep fried scampi, gammon steak with egg and chips, homemade fishcakes, chilli, mussels and a halloumi burger.

Sophie will also be offering the option for traditional pie and mash and a range of desserts including Eton mess, sticky toffee pudding, chocolate fudge cake and homemade cheesecake are now on the menu.

