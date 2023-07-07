News you can trust since 1877
The Maypole Pub: Hayling Island pub creates new menu after ownership change - here is what you can expect

Since The Maypole pub has been taken over, a brand new menu has been introduced and this is what you can expect.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 7th Jul 2023, 13:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 13:10 BST

Sophie Costas, 39, has taken over the Hayling Island-based pub and she has got a lot of ideas that she wants to bring to the table to give the veue a new lease of life.

The landlady, who already owns her own pie, mash and liqour business, opened the doors of the pub on June 24 for a family fun day and the new menu was posted to Facebook earlier this week.

On the starters section, customers can find delicacies such as blanchbait, breaded calamari strips, honey glazed chorizo, mediterranean, bruschetta and a baked camembert sharer.

Sophie Costas has posted the new menu for The Maypole Pub on the venue's social media - here is what you can expect.Sophie Costas has posted the new menu for The Maypole Pub on the venue's social media - here is what you can expect.
The sharer comes topped with rosemary, garlic and honey and it is served with sourdough, bread and chutney.

SEE ALSO: The Maypole on Hayling Island has been taken over by owner of Sophie's Pie, Mash and Liquor Shop

There is a range of heart pub grub on the mains menu which features a classic burger and chips, deep fried scampi, gammon steak with egg and chips, homemade fishcakes, chilli, mussels and a halloumi burger.

Sophie will also be offering the option for traditional pie and mash and a range of desserts including Eton mess, sticky toffee pudding, chocolate fudge cake and homemade cheesecake are now on the menu.

Sophie Costas has posted the new menu for The Maypole Pub on the venue's social media - here is what you can expect.Sophie Costas has posted the new menu for The Maypole Pub on the venue's social media - here is what you can expect.
There will be a range of loaded fries on offer and customers can choose from chilli cheese, BBQ chicken, bacon and cheese and much more.

For more information about the pub and what is currently on offer, visit its social media page by clicking the link.

