The News and Observer Series Apprenticeship Awards took place at The Marriott Hotel in Portsmouth on Thursday, October 24. The ceremony recognised the best and brightest apprentices, mentors, training providers and employers from across the Portsmouth and Chichester area.

It was a night of infectious enthusiasm as a room filled with ambitious and talented people celebrated each others achievements. Hosted by radio presenter Mark Collins, 14 awards were handed out on the night to apprentices from a number of different industries, as well as recognising the best mentors and training providers.

The News’ publishing editor, Mark Waldron, said: “Tonight was a wonderful opportunity for us to celebrate apprentices, apprentice providers, and those that support them across our region. Apprentices are going to be the workforce and the leaders of the future so it was fantastic to have the chance to celebrate them and the wonderful work they do."

The Royal Navy were the headline sponsor of the event which was also sponsored by Chichester College Group, University of Portsmouth, South East Apprenticeship Ambassador Network, BAE Systems and City of Portsmouth College. The event sponsors were PETA and Portsmouth City Council.

Here are 54 pictures of an incredible night:

1 . The News and Observer Series Apprenticeship Awards 2024 Smart Training & Recruitment and the Minstead Trust celebrate their wins. Picture: Sarah Standing (241024-4143) Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales

2 . The News and Observer Series Apprenticeship Awards 2024 The News & Observer Apprenticeship Awards took place on Thursday, October 24, 2024 at The Marriott Hotel in Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (241024-3842) Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales

3 . The News and Observer Series Apprenticeship Awards 2024 The second the News and Observer Series Apprenticeship Awards 2024 took place on Thursday, October 24. It celebrated the best and brightest apprentices, mentors, training providers and employers from across the Portsmouth and Chichester area. Picture: Sarah Standing (241024-3926) Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales