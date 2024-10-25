The News and Observer Series Apprenticeship Awards 2024: 54 pictures of a fantastic night celebrating apprentices across the region

By Joe Williams
Published 25th Oct 2024, 15:24 BST
The hard work and determination of apprentices throughout the Portsmouth area were celebrated at a glitzy award ceremony.

The News and Observer Series Apprenticeship Awards took place at The Marriott Hotel in Portsmouth on Thursday, October 24. The ceremony recognised the best and brightest apprentices, mentors, training providers and employers from across the Portsmouth and Chichester area.

It was a night of infectious enthusiasm as a room filled with ambitious and talented people celebrated each others achievements. Hosted by radio presenter Mark Collins, 14 awards were handed out on the night to apprentices from a number of different industries, as well as recognising the best mentors and training providers.

The News’ publishing editor, Mark Waldron, said: “Tonight was a wonderful opportunity for us to celebrate apprentices, apprentice providers, and those that support them across our region. Apprentices are going to be the workforce and the leaders of the future so it was fantastic to have the chance to celebrate them and the wonderful work they do."

The Royal Navy were the headline sponsor of the event which was also sponsored by Chichester College Group, University of Portsmouth, South East Apprenticeship Ambassador Network, BAE Systems and City of Portsmouth College. The event sponsors were PETA and Portsmouth City Council.

Here are 54 pictures of an incredible night:

Smart Training & Recruitment and the Minstead Trust celebrate their wins. Picture: Sarah Standing (241024-4143)

1. The News and Observer Series Apprenticeship Awards 2024

Smart Training & Recruitment and the Minstead Trust celebrate their wins. Picture: Sarah Standing (241024-4143) Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
The News & Observer Apprenticeship Awards took place on Thursday, October 24, 2024 at The Marriott Hotel in Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (241024-3842)

2. The News and Observer Series Apprenticeship Awards 2024

The News & Observer Apprenticeship Awards took place on Thursday, October 24, 2024 at The Marriott Hotel in Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (241024-3842) Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
The second the News and Observer Series Apprenticeship Awards 2024 took place on Thursday, October 24. It celebrated the best and brightest apprentices, mentors, training providers and employers from across the Portsmouth and Chichester area. Picture: Sarah Standing (241024-3926)

3. The News and Observer Series Apprenticeship Awards 2024

The second the News and Observer Series Apprenticeship Awards 2024 took place on Thursday, October 24. It celebrated the best and brightest apprentices, mentors, training providers and employers from across the Portsmouth and Chichester area. Picture: Sarah Standing (241024-3926) Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
The second the News and Observer Series Apprenticeship Awards 2024 took place on Thursday, October 24. It celebrated the best and brightest apprentices, mentors, training providers and employers from across the Portsmouth and Chichester area. Picture: Sarah Standing (241024-3908)

4. The News and Observer Series Apprenticeship Awards 2024

The second the News and Observer Series Apprenticeship Awards 2024 took place on Thursday, October 24. It celebrated the best and brightest apprentices, mentors, training providers and employers from across the Portsmouth and Chichester area. Picture: Sarah Standing (241024-3908) Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 14
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthRoyal NavyChichester
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice