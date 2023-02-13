The News Business Excellence Awards: 49 photos of more Portsmouth glitz, glamour and awards
The best in the business were celebrated with just short of 100 amazing local companies nominated in The News Business Excellence Awards.
The winners were announced at a black-tie event held at Portsmouth Guildhall, with guests treated to a delicious meal before awards were handed out in categories which included the best small business and most sustainable company of the year.
Here are 49 of the best photographs from Friday’s event.