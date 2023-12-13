The best in the business from across the Portsmouth area will be celebrated as we launch our annual News Business Excellence Awards.

The awards recognise, reward and celebrate all the successful businesses and professional individuals in and around the city and are now in their 24th year. With a whole range of categories to enter from start-up businesses to sustainable businesses, there are a whole cross section of awards which companies can put themselves forward for.

Editor Kelly Brown said: “We are seeking entries from a cross section of businesses who have shown exceptional growth, innovation or an outstanding contribution to the community in which they operate. But our awards also recognise individuals who are at the heart and soul of the companies in our community which play such an important part in our local economy, not to mention as employers to our local residents. With awards recognising entrepreneurs, those who have a real place in our community and of course our keen apprentices there really is so much to celebrate – so get your entries in!”

Nominations close on January 19 after which shortlisted businesses will be invited to attend a black tie gala awards at the Portsmouth Guildhall on February 24 for an evening of business networking, celebration and reward.

The News Business Excellence Awards 2023: All of the winners of the night Picture: Habibur Rahman

To enter visit https://www.nationalworldevents.com/pnba-2024/, and for more details contact Linda Pritchard on email at [email protected] or call 07837 308 942.

Here are the categories:

Young Entrepreneur of the Year – This category recognises the success of a young entrepreneur, aged between 16 and 24. Their business can be in any sector but entrants must demonstrate that they have made a difference. This could be within their sector, for the community, for the environment or any other area of business

The News Business Excellence Awards makes a return for 2024 Picture: Habibur Rahman

Overall Business of the Year (Sponsored by Solent LEP) – The winner of this category is chosen by the Core Panel from the winners of the other categories open for nomination

Outstanding Contribution to Business – To celebrate someone who has made a real difference to business and the economy in the Portsmouth area. Although nominations are welcomed, the winner is picked by the core judging panel who consider personal success, success within the person's business (if applicable) as well as success and influence within the wider economy.

Large Business of the Year – This category recognises outstanding performance by a company having a workforce of 50 or more. Judges look for examples of business success including outstanding achievements in growth, turnover and profitability; clear vision and plans for the future; innovation and creativity; and overcoming challenges

Medium Business of the Year – This award will recognise outstanding performance by a company having a workforce of 49 or fewer. The winning business will have shown one of the following: a successful turnaround of a struggling or slow-moving company; successful exploitation of innovation; excellence in setting up a major new operation; pioneering new markets; remarkable growth in size or profits; innovation and creativity; or overcoming challenges.

Entrepreneur of the Year – This award recognises an imaginative and creative manager or employee. The judges will be looking for someone whose individual contribution to the success of a business has been outstanding, or who has demonstrated inspired leadership.Entrants needed to provide evidence of improvement to the company directlyattributable to them as well as testimonials from colleagues

Sustainable Business of the Year – This award aims to recognise a company demonstrating a commitment to sustainable practices or pushing the boundaries within the environmental sector. Judges will be looking for clear proof and evidence to demonstrate the advantages and gains while adopting policies embedded in the company's culture.

Employer of the Year – An award for the best company to work for. The Judges look for a business that has great staff relations, good staff retention, excellent training and which goes the extra mile to care for its employees. The winner will have demonstrated a real commitment to developing and motivating the workforce.

Community Business of the Year – To recognise a company demonstrating a commitment to supporting their local community. Judges will be looking for clear proof and evidence of companies adopting policies which were embedded in the company's culture to support the local community. This is for businesses who set aside time/money/resource to help their local communities as part of their CSR

Start-up Business of the Year – An award for those businesses which have been trading for under two years and have gone from 0 to 100mph. The successes should speak for themselves and the judges will look for evidence of rapid expansion, niche-filling, excellent turnover or job creation – or all of these!

Visitor Attraction/ Event of the Year (sponsored by Wightlink) – This award celebrates the outstanding contribution of a local attraction or event in drawing visitors to the area. The judges will be looking for evidence of attracting new visitors to the area, delivering excellence in customer service and enhancing the profile of the Portsmouth area as a great place to live and visit. This award covers any creative or leisure business that provides a truly memorable visitor experience.

Cultural or Leisure Business of the Year – To celebrate a business in the cultural/leisure sector which is enhancing the quality of life in the Portsmouth area. Judges will look for examples of how the business has adapted to the changing marketplace, a strategy for the future and how it is beating its competition.

Retailer of the Year – This category recognises a retailer - whether online, 'bricks and mortar' or a mix of both - that is standing apart from its competition. Judges will be looking for for examples of how the business has adapted to the changing marketplace, a strategy for the future and how it is beating its competition in terms of achievements and best practice.

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year – This award will recognise an apprentice or trainee who has gone that extra mile and exceeded the expectations of their trainer or mentor The judges will be looking for an inspirational story of a learner with exceptional achievement. In particular they would have wanted an entrant to demonstrate commitment to their personal development and progression through learning

Global Business of the Year – This award aims to recognise a business which can demonstrate the importance of exporting and developing a global presence to the success of the business. Judges will be looking for evidence that the business has achieved significant sustainable growth by opening and/or exploiting new overseas markets. The winner must have shown the impact exporting has on growth and profitability, the markets they are operating in and a clear strategy for the countries they have chosen

Manufacturing/ Engineering Business of the Year (sponsored by HSDC) – This category recognises a business that upholds the manufacturing/engineering traditions of the Portsmouth area while continuing to strengthen the regional economy. Winning characteristics will demonstrate: how the business has adapted to the changing marketplace; its strategy for the future; sustainability; investment in people and equipment; innovation; sales performance and growth prospects

Small Business of the Year (sponsored by Portsmouth City Council) – This award recognises outstanding performance by a company which has a workforce of nine or fewer and been operating for two years or more. Judges will look for evidence of sustained success throughout time of trading; growth in profits, overcoming challenges with clear plans for the future; commitment to great client/customer service; innovation; marketing acumen