Last year's event

The shortlists include start-up, small, medium and large businesses of the year with judges narrowing down their choices for the businesses doing the most to be sustainable and those supporting their local communities along with global, retail, manufacturing/engineering, leisure/culture, visitor attraction/event of the year.

These shortlists also celebrate the best company to work for through Employer of the Year, along with individual categories of entrepreneur, young entrepreneur and trainee/apprentice.

It marks the culmination of a process which started last year when we first opened nominations for a wide range of categories for businesses of all sizes and sectors and also for the business leaders who make them a success. It is The News’ 22nd year of recognising, rewarding and celebrating success in Portsmouth and surrounding areas and remains one of the highlights of the region’s business calendar

The winners will all be revealed at a glittering showpiece black-tie gala at The Guildhall in Portsmouth on Friday, February 23 - and we just can't wait!

Publishing Editor Mark Waldron said: “We have had entries from a large cross section of businesses who have shown exceptional growth, innovation or an outstanding contribution to the community in which they operate.

"But our awards also recognise individuals who are at the heart and soul of the companies in our community which play such an important part in our local economy, not to mention as employers to our local residents. It is such a pleasure to hear of these success stories.

"With awards recognising entrepreneurs, those who have a real place in our community and of course our keen apprentices there really is so much to celebrate.”

This year’s event supporters are the Guildhall Trust, PETA, HSDC, University of Portsmouth and Flamingo Boss, and our charity partner is Wessex Cancer Support.

THE SHORTLIST

Small Business of the Year - Sponsored by Portsmouth City Council. This award recognises outstanding performance by a company which has a workforce of nine or fewer and been operating for two years or more. Judges will look for evidence of sustained success throughout time of trading; growth in profits, overcoming challenges with clear plans for the future; commitment to great client/customer service; innovation; marketing acumen.

Broadway Coffee Roasters Ltd

Casemates Studios and Cafe

Delivered Social

Hilbornes Sweets

Indelible Ink Custom Tattoo Studio

Positive Eats

Rebellion Marketing Limited

SEE Change Happen

Southsea Laser Clinic

SSS Direct Limited T/A Solent Sky Services

Sugoi Campers Ltd

Under One Cloud

Employer of the Year - An award for the best company to work for. The Judges look for a business that has great staff relations, good staff retention, excellent training and which goes the extra mile to care for its employees. The winner will have demonstrated a real commitment to developing and motivating the workforce.

Aerial Direct

Citrus facilities management

Dynamite Recruitment Solutions

Fair Ways Community Benefit

Horizon Leisure

Liquid Friday

Matrix IT

Mountjoy Ltd

Prestige Telecom Group

Quattro Foods Ltd

Silver Lining Convergence

Medium Business of the Year - This award will recognise outstanding performance by a company having a workforce of 49 or fewer. The winning business will have shown one of the following: a successful turnaround of a struggling or slow-moving company; successful exploitation of innovation; excellence in setting up a major new operation; pioneering new markets; remarkable growth in size or profits; innovation and creativity; or overcoming challenges.

Daniamant Ltd

Dynamite Recruitment Solutions

GC Bike Repairs Ltd

Midnight Masquerade Catering Ltd

Motor Marketing UK

Prestige Telecom Group

Quattro Foods Ltd

Silver Lining Convergence

Syn-star

Verto People

Large Business of the Year - This category recognises outstanding performance by a company having a workforce of 50 or more. Judges look for examples of business success including outstanding achievements in growth, turnover and profitability; clear vision and plans for the future; innovation and creativity; and overcoming challenges.

Aerial Direct

Citrus Facilities Management

Infinigate Cloud

Gunwharf Quays

Liquid Friday

Matrix IT

Mountjoy Ltd

Queens Hotel

Global Business of the Year - This award aims to recognise a business which can demonstrate the importance of exporting and developing a global presence to the success of the business. Judges will be looking for evidence that the business has achieved significant sustainable growth by opening and/or exploiting new overseas markets. The winner must have shown the impact exporting has on growth and profitability, the markets they are operating in and a clear strategy for the countries they have chosen.

Shortlist to be revealed on the night

Manufacturing/ Engineering Business of the Year - sponsored by HSDC. This category recognises a business that upholds the manufacturing/engineering traditions of the Portsmouth area while continuing to strengthen the regional economy. Winning characteristics will demonstrate: how the business has adapted to the changing marketplace; its strategy for the future; sustainability; investment in people and equipment; innovation; sales performance and growth prospects.

CTS Europe Ltd

Delta-Xero Distribution Limited

Penta Precision Engineering Ltd.

STS Defence

Community Business of the Year - To recognise a company demonstrating a commitment to supporting their local community. Judges will be looking for clear proof and evidence of companies adopting policies which were embedded in the company's culture to support the local community. This is for businesses who set aside time/money/resource to help their local communities as part of their CSR.

Delivered Social

ECASS , Every Caring Act Supports Someone C.I.C

Horizon Leisure

Gunwharf Quays

Liquid Friday

Matrix IT

Mountjoy

Pro Pods Ltd

Quattro Foods Limited

Right at Home Portsmouth

Silver Lining Convergence

Vespasian Security

Retailer of the Year. This category recognises a retailer - whether online, 'bricks and mortar' or a mix of both - that is standing apart from its competition. Judges will be looking for for examples of how the business has adapted to the changing marketplace, a strategy for the future and how it is beating its competition in terms of achievements and best practice.

Collecting Seashells

Creatiques Bridal Boutique

Hilbornes Sweets

P&J'S Cash and Carry

Positive Eats

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year. This award will recognise an apprentice or trainee who has gone that extra mile and exceeded the expectations of their trainer or mentor The judges will be looking for an inspirational story of a learner with exceptional achievement. In particular they would have wanted an entrant to demonstrate commitment to their personal development and progression through learning.

Sophie Enright, Minstead Trust

Leanne Furneaux, Mountjoy Ltd

Lilly Nicholas, Motor Marketing UK

Gemma Dickson, Mountjoy

Louis Platt, Liquid Friday

Ellie Lofting, AREC Rafferty Resourcing Ltd

Katelyn Simpson, HSDC

Sustainable Business of the Year - This award aims to recognise a company demonstrating a commitment to sustainable practices or pushing the boundaries within the environmental sector. Judges will be looking for clear proof and evidence to demonstrate the advantages and gains while adopting policies embedded in the company's culture.

Delta Xero Distribution Ltd

Dynamite Recruitment Solutions Ltd

Eco Drift Ltd

Quattro Foods Limited

Silver Lining Convergence

Entrepreneur of the Year - This award recognises an imaginative and creative manager or employee. The judges will be looking for someone whose individual contribution to the success of a business has been outstanding, or who has demonstrated inspired leadership. Entrants needed to provide evidence of improvement to the company directly attributable to them as well as testimonials from colleagues.

Hannah Hooper, Southsea Laser Clinic

Jasmine Williams, Starfish Virtual Assistance Ltd

Jodie Rafferty, Rafferty Resourcing Ltd

Lynsay Crellin and Laurence Groves, Positive Eats

Matthew PJ Clark, Matthew PJ Clark Photography

Samir Amin, King Orange

Shevani Wilson, Motor Marketing UK

Terence Carvalho, Delivered Social

Visitor Attraction/ Event of the Year - sponsored by Wightlink. This award celebrates the outstanding contribution of a local attraction or event in drawing visitors to the area. The judges will be looking for evidence of attracting new visitors to the area, delivering excellence in customer service and enhancing the profile of the Portsmouth area as a great place to live and visit. This award covers any creative or leisure business that provides a truly memorable visitor experience.

Portsmouth Historic Dockyard (operated in partnership between the Mary Rose Trust and National Museum of the Royal Navy)

Queens Hotel

Spinnaker Tower

The Guildhall Trust (Portsmouth Comic Con)

Victorious Festival

Cultural or Leisure Business of the Year - To celebrate a business in the cultural/leisure sector which is enhancing the quality of life in the Portsmouth area. Judges will look for examples of how the business has adapted to the changing marketplace, a strategy for the future and how it is beating its competition.

Horizon Leisure

Victorious Festival

Weekend Offender Records Ltd

Start-up Business of the Year - An award for those businesses which have been trading for under two years and have gone from 0 to 100mph. The successes should speak for themselves and the judges will look for evidence of rapid expansion, niche-filling, excellent turnover or job creation – or all of these!

Body First Therapy

Destin 4 Chartered Surveyors

Messy Chef Ltd

Nu.mi Laser

Revive - Health and Wellness Clinic

Southsea Play Cafe

The Hideaway Southsea

The Wig Label

Young Entrepreneur of the Year - This award recognises an imaginative and creative manager or employee. The judges will be looking for someone whose individual contribution to the success of a business has been outstanding, or who has demonstrated inspired leadership. Entrants needed to provide evidence of improvement to the company directly attributable to them as well as testimonials from colleagues.

Shortlist to be revealed on the night