From takeaways and pubs, to cafes and restaurants, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) inspects food hygiene levels to ensure the establishments are up to standard.

Inspectors rate establishments in the below areas with the FSA definitions included:

Hygienic food handling – Hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene

Management of food safety – System or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future

Each area is given a rating from zero to five which then factors towards the overall rating of the eatery. Restaurants have the opportunity to appeal the rating and can request a re-inspections. Any restaurants that have appealed or that have requested a new inspection and are awaiting a new score according to the FSA website have not been included in this article.

Further details on the individual food hygiene reports can be found on the Food Standards Agency website.

Here are the eateries which have scored 1, 2, or 5 hygiene ratings in July:

1 . Food hygiene ratings From best to worst here are the food hygiene ratings released in July.

2 . Dice Pizza Rated 5: Dice Pizza at 444 London Road, Portsmouth; rated on July 9

3 . Happy Sweet A Gosport restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating. Happy Sweet, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 220 Forton Road, Gosport was given the maximum score after assessment on July 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.