The Portsmouth-Raised Entrepreneur Leading the Global Helium Revolution

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Portsmouth-raised entrepreneur, Neil Herbert, is shaking up the natural resources sector through his pioneering work in helium exploration. As the Co-Founder and Chairman of Pulsar Helium, a company now listed on the London Stock Exchange with a market capitalisation of £34.8 million, Neil is leading efforts to revolutionise sustainable helium production.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil’s journey to success was set into motion here in Portsmouth. After spending his early years 9 miles away in Cowplain, he moved to Drayton at age 16, where his time spent at Havant & South Downs College instilled in him the drive and determination that would later define his career. Neil first made his mark in resource exploration as finance director of UraMin, a start-up uranium company, where he played a key role in securing $400 million in funding and facilitating its $2.5 billion sale in 2007. His ability to navigate the complexities of the industry and attract major investment set the stage for his next venture – helium.

Recognising the growing global demand for helium, an essential element in various sectors from AI and renewable energy to space exploration and medical technology, Neil co-founded Pulsar Helium. The company’s flagship Topaz Project in Minnesota is a world-class resource known for its exceptionally pure helium reserves. It is increasingly regarded as one of the most important and highest-grade helium discoveries globally, with gas concentrations reaching up to a remarkable 14.5% – significantly higher than the 0.3% industry threshold for economic viability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unlike conventional helium extraction which often involves hydrocarbon production, Pulsar extracts helium exclusively from direct underground reserves. This method minimises carbon emissions and reduces the environmental impact of an already scarce resource.

Portsmouth-raised Neil Herbert, Co-Founder and Chairman of Pulsar Helium

With helium supplies facing increasing pressure due to dwindling reserves and growing industrial applications, Neil’s commitment to ethical and environmentally responsible extraction puts sustainability at the forefront. Pulsar’s cutting-edge approach ensures minimal environmental damage whilst securing a steady source of helium for various sectors.

The significance of primary production sites like Pulsar’s Topaz project could make it a significant contributor to global supply chains in the months and years to come. Neil’s leadership in the helium industry is not just a business success story – it’s a testament to how local talent from Portsmouth can make an international impact. Neil’s work with Pulsar Helium is not only meeting the growing demand for this critical resource, but is doing so sustainably.

With Portsmouth’s strong history of producing innovators and trailblazers, Neil Herbert stands as yet another example of the city’s ability to nurture world-class talent. As helium continues to play a crucial role in cutting-edge technologies and clean energy solutions, Neil’s work ensures that Portsmouth’s name is firmly associated with the future of sustainable resource exploration.