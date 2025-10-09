The region's largest business expo is back this month

The region’s biggest and most effective business exhibition is returning to Southampton this month at The Utilita Bowl.

The Hampshire Business Show is fast becoming one of the most popular events for business owners within the Hampshire region, with hundreds of visitors coming along and doing business with one another each year.

It is estimated that the show has led to millions of pounds being passed through local businesses since launching in 2019, contributing to the local economy and meaning local businesses are able to grow.

It is making its return to the Utilita Bowl this year on Thursday, October 23.

The show's founder, Josh Mitchell, with previous keynote speaker, Baroness Karren Brady.

The show offers exhibition opportunities, allowing businesses and charities to showcase what they do, as well as networking and coworking sessions, enabling people to make new connections and grow their network.

It will also have several keynote speakers offering educational insights across a range of topics. Previous keynote speakers have included TV personality, House of Lords Peer and business executive, Baroness Karren Brady, The Apprentice winner Mark Wright and Dragons Den star Jenny Campbell.

The event will not only support local businesses – it is also supporting a local vision charity, Open Sight, which works with individuals across Hampshire living with, or at risk of, a vision impairment. The event has also attracted sponsorship from local estate agency Nested Southampton, IT firm Colva, PR agency Lee Peck Media and telemarketing company Your Lead Machine.

Josh Mitchell, the founder of the Hampshire Business Show, expressed his enthusiasm for the event’s continued impact on the local business community.

Exhibitors and visitors at the Hampshire Business Show

He said: “Year after year, the Hampshire Business Show proves to be a catalyst for growth and innovation among local businesses. The success stories I hear from participants after the show never cease to amaze me. It’s incredibly rewarding to witness the tangible benefits that companies gain from their involvement.

“I’m eagerly looking forward to seeing how this year’s event will further empower and elevate even more businesses in the region.”

Anyone hoping to attend the show can book their free ticket at https://hampshirebusinessshow.com.