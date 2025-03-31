The Sailmaker pub unveils a fresh new look after refurbishment

The Sailmaker pub officially re-opened its doors on Thursday, March 27, following a £288k refurbishment that has brought a stylish new look to the beloved community spot. With the introduction of the innovative “Two Door Pub” concept, there’s now a perfect space for everyone, from sports fans to families.

The newly transformed Sailmaker Pub features two distinct areas designed to meet different needs: a vibrant locals' bar, perfect for catching the latest sports action, and a family-friendly lounge with a more relaxed experience. Whether you're dropping by for a pint, a meal, or a special celebration, the revitalised pub provides a versatile environment that caters to all occasions.

Sports fans will be thrilled with the pub’s new bar area, equipped with 4K big-screen TVs showing Sky Sports and TNT. The space also features a pool table and darts board for added entertainment. Punters can catch all the latest fixtures while enjoying their favourite drinks and snacks.

Councillor Richard Earle was chosen as the pub’s community hero to pull the first pint to mark its opening. He is the current Mayor of Gosport, a position he has held since May 15, 2024. Born and raised in Gosport, Richard has lived and worked in the area all his life. He was first elected as an Elson Ward Councillor in 2016 and has been re-elected in subsequent years.

The Sailmaker continues to serve its popular pub favourites, such as hand-battered fish and chips and the ultimate southern fried chicken burger. The pub also offers a family-friendly menu, with options for kids and adults alike. For those with a big appetite, guests can enjoy the traditional carvery all day every day, featuring slow-cooked meats, vegetarian options, and all the classic accompaniments like Yorkshire pudding, seasonal veg, crispy roast potatoes, stuffing, and gravy.

The Sailmaker is celebrating its reopening just in time for Easter, offering a wide range of drinks and a delicious menu to make the most of the bank holiday weekend. The pub will also be serving a traditional Easter feast on Easter Sunday – an ideal gathering for family and friends to enjoy a hearty meal together.

General Manager Richard Buck commented: “We’re excited to bring the community a space where everyone can come together to enjoy great food, drinks, and good company. This transformation is all about providing a welcoming environment for locals and visitors alike.”

With over 1,600 pubs and bars across England, Scotland, and Wales, Marston’s locations range from traditional locals and family-friendly pubs to timeless country settings. The Sailmaker is now open and ready to offer shared good times for everyone

For more information about The Sailmaker, visit their Facebook page or website.

