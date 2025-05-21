2 . Accommodation crisis?

Encouraging day trippers is one thing, but getting people to stay for longer is a whole other question and one which needs addressing. And having a great mixture of accommodation options is key to this. It is so sad that more and more of the seafront hotels are now being transformed into flats and HMOs. But many hotels and B&Bs are struggling to fill rooms - relying heavily on busy weekends like Victorious for revenue. There are also very few 'destination' hotels in the area offering a real taste of luxury. These are hotels where visitors might also like to spend much of the day at the spa, hotel pool or in the bar as part of a longer visit to our city. The long-promised conversion of the former Royal Marines Museum is also stuck in the planning phase and has not come into fruition. So sad. | (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) Photo: (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)