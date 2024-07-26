Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Portsmouth City Council has announced three new shops and businesses which are set to open in a shopping centre currently under renovation.

Portsmouth City Council have announced two new tenants that will be opening in The Bridge Centre, Fratton, as its refurbishment continues. | Portsmouth City Council

The new outlets are set to open in The Bridge Centre, Fratton, which the the council is currently renovating having purchased it in September 2023. The latest occupants announced for the units are in line with the councils plan to make the space a “dynamic mixed-use space”, providing a mixture of office spaces, co-working environments, and local retail stores.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joining the current inhabitants of the shopping centre is a baby bank which will provide vital resources to young families, a community pantry, and a tech museum. The full list can be seen below:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Parenting Network’s Baby Bank- open now

Fratton Together Pantry - opening later this year

Electric Dreamz’ Tech Museum - opening later this year