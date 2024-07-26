The three new shops and businesses opening in The Bridge Centre in Fratton as refurbishment continues
The new outlets are set to open in The Bridge Centre, Fratton, which the the council is currently renovating having purchased it in September 2023. The latest occupants announced for the units are in line with the councils plan to make the space a “dynamic mixed-use space”, providing a mixture of office spaces, co-working environments, and local retail stores.
Joining the current inhabitants of the shopping centre is a baby bank which will provide vital resources to young families, a community pantry, and a tech museum. The full list can be seen below:
- The Parenting Network’s Baby Bank- open now
- Fratton Together Pantry - opening later this year
- Electric Dreamz’ Tech Museum - opening later this year
Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of the council with responsibility for economic development said: "There is some great work happening at The Bridge Centre. I am delighted to welcome our new tenants to the centre. We are committed to supporting our businesses and community organisations as we work together to revitalise Fratton high street"
