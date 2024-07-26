The three new shops and businesses opening in The Bridge Centre in Fratton as refurbishment continues

By Joe Williams
Published 26th Jul 2024, 12:26 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2024, 13:01 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Portsmouth City Council has announced three new shops and businesses which are set to open in a shopping centre currently under renovation.

Portsmouth City Council have announced two new tenants that will be opening in The Bridge Centre, Fratton, as its refurbishment continues.Portsmouth City Council have announced two new tenants that will be opening in The Bridge Centre, Fratton, as its refurbishment continues.
Portsmouth City Council have announced two new tenants that will be opening in The Bridge Centre, Fratton, as its refurbishment continues. | Portsmouth City Council

The new outlets are set to open in The Bridge Centre, Fratton, which the the council is currently renovating having purchased it in September 2023. The latest occupants announced for the units are in line with the councils plan to make the space a “dynamic mixed-use space”, providing a mixture of office spaces, co-working environments, and local retail stores.

Joining the current inhabitants of the shopping centre is a baby bank which will provide vital resources to young families, a community pantry, and a tech museum. The full list can be seen below:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
  • The Parenting Network’s Baby Bank- open now
  • Fratton Together Pantry - opening later this year
  • Electric Dreamz’ Tech Museum - opening later this year

Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of the council with responsibility for economic development said: "There is some great work happening at The Bridge Centre. I am delighted to welcome our new tenants to the centre. We are committed to supporting our businesses and community organisations as we work together to revitalise Fratton high street"

The shopping centre remains open while refurbishment of certain retail units continue to progress. The councils aim is for the centre to provide low-cost facilities and business support for local start-ups, small businesses, and community initiatives

Related topics:Portsmouth City CouncilRenovationCouncilRetailersSteve Pitt

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.