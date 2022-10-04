News you can trust since 1877
The White Stag is set to hand over £5,000 to the renal department at Queen Alexandra

THE WHITE Stag have raised £5,000 for Queen Alexandra Hospital to thank them for saving a local man with kidney failure.

By Sophie Lewis
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 1:16 pm - 1 min read
The darts team at The Stag ready to begin their 24 hour marathon.
The Fratton pub will be handing over a cheque for £5,000 on October 8, after holding a 24-hour dart marathon which saw people flock to their local to take part.

The landlady, Karen Andrews, organised the charity event for Allan Harper, a local man suffering with kidney failure.

The event, which took place in August, was a joint effort between the landlady, her team, Allan and Tina Burrell, Allan’s daughter, all of whom rallied together to put on a community fundraiser.

Karen said: ‘Obviously, I am overwhelmed by the generosity by everybody and all of the hard work that everyone put in.

‘It is very humbling to do this.’

In 2016, Allan was told that he had problems with his kidneys and would need a new one in order to survive.

After waiting years and battling with many health problems, Allan received a kidney transplant in January and says he has not looked back since.

The pub’s dart team turned up for the lengthy fundraiser, including Phil Lock, who was suffering with a short team illness and has sadly passed away recently.

The hospital put a star up in the department to thank those that fundraise and Allan wants to put the pub’s name on it to represent everyone who helped support him and the hospital.

The pub wish to continue their fundraising and are looking to organise a bed push across Portsmouth next year to raise more money for the hospital.

