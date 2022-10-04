The darts team at The Stag ready to begin their 24 hour marathon.

The landlady, Karen Andrews, organised the charity event for Allan Harper, a local man suffering with kidney failure.

The event, which took place in August, was a joint effort between the landlady, her team, Allan and Tina Burrell, Allan’s daughter, all of whom rallied together to put on a community fundraiser.

Karen said: ‘Obviously, I am overwhelmed by the generosity by everybody and all of the hard work that everyone put in.

‘It is very humbling to do this.’

After waiting years and battling with many health problems, Allan received a kidney transplant in January and says he has not looked back since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pub’s dart team turned up for the lengthy fundraiser, including Phil Lock, who was suffering with a short team illness and has sadly passed away recently.

The hospital put a star up in the department to thank those that fundraise and Allan wants to put the pub’s name on it to represent everyone who helped support him and the hospital.