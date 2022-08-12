Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Stag Pub, in Fratton, is holding the marathon to raise money for the renal department of Queen Alexandra Hospital after Allan Harper, 64, has finally received a kidney transplant after waiting seven years.

Tina said: ‘This is all about community and giving something back. The landlady is brilliant and not many landlady’s or landlords would do what she is doing.

Tina Burrell (L) with her father Allan Harper at event in 2018

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘I would say we probably have got about 10 to 15 people doing the whole 24 hours, but we do have people coming back and forth.’

In 2016, Allan was in a car accident where it was detected that he had a renal condition severely affecting his kidneys.

He had to go on dialysis because both kidneys were not functioning properly.

Tina was willing to give him a kidney of hers to help save her dad, but was devastated to discover that they were not a match.

The Stag ready for the big event

After a long wait and a global pandemic, Allan received the news that he had a match on January 24, and has had the transplant.

The kidney transplant has been successful and so far, Allan’s life is much improved.

Karen Andrews, landlady of The Stag, has decided to do another charity event to celebrate the good news and support Allan with his medical journey.

Tina added: ‘The department is brilliant and we wanted to give something back.’

There will be a raffle during the marathon where the team have been given prizes including Alan Carr tickets, signed goalkeeper gloves from Nathan Ashmore, and a signed T-shirt donated by Pompey manager Danny Cowley.

If the charity event raises £500 to be donated, a gold star will be put up to thank the team effect and Allan wants to put the pub’s name on it to represent the team effort.

The marathon has already raised over £200 and Tina is hoping to be able to raise over £500.