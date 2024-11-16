The Woodman in Purbrook reopened to customers on Friday, November 15, with a fresh and modern new look. A lot of work has gone into upgrading the pub, owned by Admiral Taverns under its Proper Pubs division, including updated flooring throughout, brand new furniture, fixtures, fittings and lighting.

There is also a dedicated games and bar area which houses a pool table, tv and darts board for visitors to enjoy. General Manager of The Woodman, Emma Broomfield, was delighted to be finally reopening the doors.

Emma said: “Admiral Taverns have done a full refurbishment and it has gone brilliantly, it looks really nice. The pub needed some TLC and it has changed dramatically. The decor has completely changed and has been modernised. I think our customers are going to love it.”

The changes have not just been limited to the inside though, with new lighting and signage at the front of the pub. The garden has also been given attention with it now boasts a glass pergola, festoon lighting, heaters and an outdoor television screen.

Here are 12 pictures of the new look pub:

