The British Craft House is the home of the UK’s best independent crafting and handmade businesses, providing a marketplace for makers to sell their wares.

Since launching in 2019, it has grown to be one of the country’s favourite buying and selling platforms for all things craft and is now relaunching to become even better.

Royal Navy veteran Susan Bonnar, founder of The British Craft House, received £4,000 worth of funding from Get Set Solent, which has allowed her to create a new website with the same popular sellers but better user experience.

Susan, from Lee-on-the-Solent, is now encouraging other small businesses to research what funding is available to them so they, too, can grow their businesses.

The GetSet Solent is a programme which provides independent businesses with resources, funding and education.

The programme is funded by the European Regional Development Fund – a cash pot which provides funding for businesses in the EU. And although this fund is no longer available for UK businesses, Susan is urging entrepreneurs to look for alternatives.

She said: ‘There is so much money out there waiting for businesses to make use of it and a lot of the time the grants are free - you’ll never have to pay them back.

‘Thanks to the funding I received I was able to completely redo my website, offering a better experience for both my sellers and the shoppers, which will no doubt result in an increase in sales for the sellers, allowing me to scale the business.’

Susan is also working with the Natwest Accelerator Programme, which is providing her with six months of support through training sessions and workshops, a dedicated business mentor, access to a community of fellow entrepreneurs and co-working spaces.

She added: ‘My advice is to do some research into what grants or help is available to you either for your particular industry, in your local area or even just national grants and programmes. You’d be surprised as to what’s available and how much it could make a difference.’

