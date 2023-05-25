News you can trust since 1877
Things to do in Portsmouth: 13 activities to keep the whole family entertained this May half term

With the May half-term holiday almost upon us, we have put together a list of things to do which will keep the family entertained – including some which are free.
By Joe Buncle
Published 25th May 2023, 13:42 BST

It’s starting to feel like summer has finally arrived too, and there are plenty of outdoor activities to make the most of the warm weather. However, there are also plenty of indoor options should the traditional British rain decide to return.

NOW READ: Things to do in Portsmouth: I visited the city's best free attractions including Fort Nelson, Southsea Castle and Royal Garrison Church

Here are 13 things to do this half term in and around Portsmouth.

This half term, Boathouse 4 in Portsmouth's Historic Dockyard is hosting a range of pirate-themed activities for children including a treasure hunt - free of charge. To get into Boathouse 4, ask for a Heritage Quarter Pass at the Visitor Centre.

1. Portsmouth Historic Dockyard

This half term, Boathouse 4 in Portsmouth's Historic Dockyard is hosting a range of pirate-themed activities for children including a treasure hunt - free of charge. To get into Boathouse 4, ask for a Heritage Quarter Pass at the Visitor Centre. Photo: BasPhoto

History enthusiasts can visit Southea’s roofless Royal Garrison Church - which recently reopened to the public following rennovations. Take a walk along the Southsea seafront where you can also visit Southsea castle. During its rich history, the church has acted as a 13th century hospital, a Tudor armoury, and the site of the royal wedding between Charles II and Catherine of Braganza in 1662. Entry is free.

2. The Royal Garrison Church

History enthusiasts can visit Southea's roofless Royal Garrison Church - which recently reopened to the public following rennovations. Take a walk along the Southsea seafront where you can also visit Southsea castle. During its rich history, the church has acted as a 13th century hospital, a Tudor armoury, and the site of the royal wedding between Charles II and Catherine of Braganza in 1662. Entry is free. Photo: Keith Woodland

Port Solent has plenty on offer this half term. The venue is hosting its Kids Club on Tuesday, May 30 and Thursday, June 1 which will feature falconry displays and children's entertainer Silly Scott.

3. Port Solent

Port Solent has plenty on offer this half term. The venue is hosting its Kids Club on Tuesday, May 30 and Thursday, June 1 which will feature falconry displays and children's entertainer Silly Scott. Photo: Google Streetview

Car Meets take place fortnightly in the Port Solent car park from 10am-12pm, with one kicking off the half term on Monday, May 28. Picture: Mike Cooter

4. Port Solent Car Meet

Car Meets take place fortnightly in the Port Solent car park from 10am-12pm, with one kicking off the half term on Monday, May 28. Picture: Mike Cooter Photo: Mike Cooter

