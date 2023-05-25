With the May half-term holiday almost upon us, we have put together a list of things to do which will keep the family entertained – including some which are free.
It’s starting to feel like summer has finally arrived too, and there are plenty of outdoor activities to make the most of the warm weather. However, there are also plenty of indoor options should the traditional British rain decide to return.
Here are 13 things to do this half term in and around Portsmouth.
1. Portsmouth Historic Dockyard
This half term, Boathouse 4 in Portsmouth's Historic Dockyard is hosting a range of pirate-themed activities for children including a treasure hunt - free of charge. To get into Boathouse 4, ask for a Heritage Quarter Pass at the Visitor Centre. Photo: BasPhoto
2. The Royal Garrison Church
History enthusiasts can visit Southea’s roofless Royal Garrison Church - which recently reopened to the public following rennovations. Take a walk along the Southsea seafront where you can also visit Southsea castle. During its rich history, the church has acted as a 13th century hospital, a Tudor armoury, and the site of the royal wedding between Charles II and Catherine of Braganza in 1662. Entry is free. Photo: Keith Woodland
3. Port Solent
Port Solent has plenty on offer this half term. The venue is hosting its Kids Club on Tuesday, May 30 and Thursday, June 1 which will feature falconry displays and children's entertainer Silly Scott. Photo: Google Streetview
4. Port Solent Car Meet
Car Meets take place fortnightly in the Port Solent car park from 10am-12pm, with one kicking off the half term on Monday, May 28.
Picture: Mike Cooter Photo: Mike Cooter