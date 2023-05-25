2 . The Royal Garrison Church

History enthusiasts can visit Southea’s roofless Royal Garrison Church - which recently reopened to the public following rennovations. Take a walk along the Southsea seafront where you can also visit Southsea castle. During its rich history, the church has acted as a 13th century hospital, a Tudor armoury, and the site of the royal wedding between Charles II and Catherine of Braganza in 1662. Entry is free. Photo: Keith Woodland