Things to do in Portsmouth: 19 photos of people enjoying rodeo, tequila and The Mariachis at Portsmouth Guildhall's fiesta

Rodeo, tequila and a chilli eating competition were on the menu as Portsmouth got a taste of the Mexican fiesta.
By Joe Buncle
Published 16th Aug 2023, 15:26 BST

Fiesta!, a fun-filled celebration held at the Portsmouth Guildhall on Saturday, August 12 saw guests enjoy Mexican food and entertainment, including music from renowned band The Mariachis.

According to the event’s website: “FIESTA features all the music, food, drink and frivolity you would expect from a Mexican party. Think beer, tequila and cocktails, burritos and nachos, a mariachi band, lucha libre wrestling, a rodeo bull, pinatas and lots of fun and games.”

Here are 19 photographs of people enjoying the fiesta.

Pictured is: Guests at the Fiesta.

1. Fiesta at the Guildhall

Pictured is: Guests at the Fiesta. Photo: Keith Woodland

Pictured is: The nacho eating contest.

2. Fiesta at the Guildhall

Pictured is: The nacho eating contest. Photo: Keith Woodland

Pictured is: People enjoying themselves at the Fiesta. Picture: Keith Woodland

3. Fiesta at the Guildhall

Pictured is: People enjoying themselves at the Fiesta. Picture: Keith Woodland Photo: Keith Woodland

Pictured is: The chilli eating contest.

4. Fiesta at the Guildhall

Pictured is: The chilli eating contest. Photo: Keith Woodland

