Things to do in Portsmouth: 19 photos of people enjoying rodeo, tequila and The Mariachis at Portsmouth Guildhall's fiesta
Rodeo, tequila and a chilli eating competition were on the menu as Portsmouth got a taste of the Mexican fiesta.
By Joe Buncle
Published 16th Aug 2023, 15:26 BST
Fiesta!, a fun-filled celebration held at the Portsmouth Guildhall on Saturday, August 12 saw guests enjoy Mexican food and entertainment, including music from renowned band The Mariachis.
According to the event’s website: “FIESTA features all the music, food, drink and frivolity you would expect from a Mexican party. Think beer, tequila and cocktails, burritos and nachos, a mariachi band, lucha libre wrestling, a rodeo bull, pinatas and lots of fun and games.”
Here are 19 photographs of people enjoying the fiesta.
