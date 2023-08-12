Fiesta, a celebration of mexican culture, kicked off today at Portsmouth Guildhall this afternoon – and tickets are still available for tonight’s session (Saturday 12). Entry to the event – running from 6.00pm to 11.00pm – costs £16.05.

Entertainment on offer at the event includes cactus hoopla, shooting ducks, a giant pinata, chilli cating, and a Rodeo Bull. There will also be music from The Mariachis, a South American band who have appeared on TV and at major festivals such as Glastonbury.

According to the event’s website: “FIESTA features all the music, food, drink and frivolity you would expect from a Mexican party. Think beer, tequila and cocktails, burritos and nachos, a mariachi band, lucha libre wrestling, a rodeo bull, pinatas and lots of fun and games.”