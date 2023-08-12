News you can trust since 1877
Things to do in Portsmouth: Fiesta Mexican party to bring tequila, mariachi and pinata fun to the Guildhall

People in Portsmouth are invited to an exciting Mexican party in the city centre – featuring tequila, mariachi music and pinatas.
By Joe Buncle
Published 12th Aug 2023, 14:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Aug 2023, 14:36 BST

Fiesta, a celebration of mexican culture, kicked off today at Portsmouth Guildhall this afternoon – and tickets are still available for tonight’s session (Saturday 12). Entry to the event – running from 6.00pm to 11.00pm – costs £16.05.

Entertainment on offer at the event includes cactus hoopla, shooting ducks, a giant pinata, chilli cating, and a Rodeo Bull. There will also be music from The Mariachis, a South American band who have appeared on TV and at major festivals such as Glastonbury.

According to the event’s website: “FIESTA features all the music, food, drink and frivolity you would expect from a Mexican party. Think beer, tequila and cocktails, burritos and nachos, a mariachi band, lucha libre wrestling, a rodeo bull, pinatas and lots of fun and games.”

For more and to book your tickets, info see: www.portsmouthfiesta.com.

