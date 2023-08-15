News you can trust since 1877
Things to do in Portsmouth and Hampshire : Here are 14 dog friendly cafes in the Portsmouth area

The city is packed with a range of amazing places to eat – and here are some which will also welcome your precious pooches this summer.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 5th Apr 2023, 15:04 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 12:52 BST

It can be stressful trying to find places where you can also take your furry companion when you go to lunch or a coffee – but the city is full of cafes and bars that are more than happy to have your dog tag along.

Here are 14 places in Portsmouth and Hampshire that are dog friendly:

There are a number of places in Portsmouth where dogs can enjoy a trip out and owners can stop off for a coffee at a dog-friendly cafe.

Southsea Coffee has been loved by so many due to the quality of their dishes and coffee, so much so that they have opened up another shop to make sure that everyone can have the opportunity to experience what all of the locals love.

The Tenth Hole tearooms is a good place for dog walkers to get a piece of cake and a coffee, and the tearooms are one of the most well-known destinations in the city. People flock to get a taste of their homemade cakes, the only down side is that there is so many delicious treats to choose from.

@Mumms Cafe in Highland Road, Southsea, is a warm and friendly cafe that is a popular choice amongst many not only for being dog friendly, but also due to the quality of the food which comes at a good price. If you are finishing up a walk with your pup, why not treat yourself to a jumbo breakfast to fuel your day?

@Mumms Cafe in Highland Road, Southsea, is a warm and friendly cafe that is a popular choice amongst many not only for being dog friendly, but also due to the quality of the food which comes at a good price. If you are finishing up a walk with your pup, why not treat yourself to a jumbo breakfast to fuel your day?

