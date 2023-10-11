Things to do in Portsmouth: Banff to host Mountain Film Festival showcase in Southsea's Kings Theatre
The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour promises to bring the latest action and adventure films to big screens the UK - and it’s coming to the city next week. The “nail-biting” event is coming to the Kings Theatre in Albert Road, Southsea on Wednesday, October 18.
With wild journeys, adrenaline-packed challenges and incredible cinematography, the tour features two new collections of inspirational films from remote areas of the planet.
Tour director Nell Teasdale said: “Buckle up for a night of nail-biting adventure – from the comfort of a cinema seat. These epic short films feature gripping climbing, skiing, biking, paddling and more, and they’re made by the world’s top adventure filmmakers.
"Plus, we guarantee you’ll leave inspired to have an adventure of your own too.”
The event will also feature a free prize draw for “outdoorsy goodies” from the tour’s partners.
The films are chosen from hundreds of entries into the Banff Mountain Film and Book Festival, held every November in the Canadian Rocky Mountains. The UK and Ireland tour will visit over 50 locations in spring and autumn 2023.
Among the daring exploits which will tantalise audiences this year are; Baffin Vacation, which documents a couple skiing hundreds of kilometres over a frozen fjord in the Arctic Circle; Bridge Boys, about a pair of climbers attempting to tackle a 2,600ft horizontal groove beneath a motorway bridge on the M5; and Saving Glaciers, the story of Dr Felix Keller’s battle to save winter for future generations.