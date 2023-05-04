Things to do in Portsmouth: Here are 12 of the best tattoo parlours in Portsmouth - according to Google ratings
If you have ever thought about getting inked, Portsmouth has a huge range of highly-rated studios to go to.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 4th May 2023, 11:37 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 21:50 BST
The city has a number of talented tattoo artists blessing people with their skill and there are a range of studios spread out across the Portsmouth area that people can go to.
Here are 12 of the best tattoo parlours that have got a rating of 4.5 or above:
Page 1 of 3