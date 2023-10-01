Here are 9 places in Portsmouth that offer bottomless brunch:

4 . Bonita's, Southsea

Bonita's bottomless brunch takes place every Saturday and guests will get a three course meal formed of nachos, tacos and churros as well as 90 minutes of bottomless drinks. Customers can choose from three different timings each Saturday, all of which are different prices. For a 12pm brunch, it will cost £35, for the 2:30pm brunch it will cost £37.50 and for the 5:30pm session, it will cost £39.50. Photo: Dish Detective