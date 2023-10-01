Bottomless brunch has become extremely popular across the country and Portsmouth has a range of brilliant places to try.
In most venues, customers can get a session of up to 2 hours where drinks are unlimited and they also have access to brunch.
Here are 9 places in Portsmouth that offer bottomless brunch:
2. Slug and Lettuce, Gunwarf Quays
Slug and Lettuce offers bottomless brunch for £33 per person and customers will get two hours of unlimited drinks from their bottomless menu. The popular venue offers the brunch every day of the week and to find out more, visit the website. Photo: Google
3. Southsea Brunch Klub
Southsea Brunch Klub has proved popular since opening at the beginning of the year. The bottomless brunch includes 90 minutes of unlimited drinks with guests having the option to choose from Prosseco, Aperol Spritz, Draught Beer and Managers Cocktails. Customers will also get a two course meal. Picture credit: FarFly Media Photo: FarFly Media
4. Bonita's, Southsea
Bonita's bottomless brunch takes place every Saturday and guests will get a three course meal formed of nachos, tacos and churros as well as 90 minutes of bottomless drinks. Customers can choose from three different timings each Saturday, all of which are different prices. For a 12pm brunch, it will cost £35, for the 2:30pm brunch it will cost £37.50 and for the 5:30pm session, it will cost £39.50. Photo: Dish Detective