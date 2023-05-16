News you can trust since 1877
Things to do in Portsmouth: Hilsea Jubilee Splash Pool reopens after vandals damage pump - as police attend the scene

A free outdoor family attraction has reopened today after it was vandalised this weekend – leading to its closure while workers repaired the facility.

By Joe Buncle
Published 16th May 2023, 12:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 13:57 BST

The Hilsea Jubilee Splash Pool in London Road, Portsmouth, was closed on Sunday, May 14 after vandals entered the premises - and damage to a pump was later discovered. Police were called to the scene of the incident.

NOW READ: In pictures: Hilsea Lido in Portsmouth in its heyday

A Portsmouth City Council spokesperson said: ‘Hilsea Splash Pool had to be closed on Sunday due to vandalism over the weekend. An issue with the pump was subsequently identified and has now been fixed. The pool has reopened to the public today at 11am.’

The Jubilee splash pool in HilseaThe Jubilee splash pool in Hilsea
The Jubilee splash pool in Hilsea
The attraction, which provides a place for children under to stay active and cool off in two shallow pools, has proved popular with families since it opened in 2012. It also has free parking and an with tables and benches area for families to enjoy picnics. Hilsea Lido remains closed for extensive redevelopment works until 2025.

