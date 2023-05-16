The Hilsea Jubilee Splash Pool in London Road, Portsmouth, was closed on Sunday, May 14 after vandals entered the premises - and damage to a pump was later discovered. Police were called to the scene of the incident.

A Portsmouth City Council spokesperson said: ‘Hilsea Splash Pool had to be closed on Sunday due to vandalism over the weekend. An issue with the pump was subsequently identified and has now been fixed. The pool has reopened to the public today at 11am.’

The Jubilee splash pool in Hilsea