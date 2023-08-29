News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’

Things to do in Portsmouth: Historic Dockyard attraction No. 6 cinema to reopen after summer break with special Wes Anderson film screening

A Portsmouth cinema will reopen this weekend after an almost three-month long summer break – and is celebrating with themed treats and deals.
By Joe Buncle
Published 29th Aug 2023, 16:18 BST- 1 min read
Portsmouth's Historic Dockyard.Portsmouth's Historic Dockyard.
Portsmouth's Historic Dockyard.

The No.6 Cinema, in Portsmouth Historic Dockyard’s Boathouse 6, will mark the occasion on Friday, September 1, with a screening of Wes Anderson’s latest feature film Asteroid City at 7.00pm – including “free nibbles.”

NOW READ: Port Solent's 999 day returns on Saturday with people invited to meet emergency crews

The cinema will be screening new and classic movies throughout September, including Barbie, Oppenheimer, and Withnail and I, as well as independent releases and documentaries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Posting on social media, a cinema spokesperson said: “We reopen after our Summer break this Friday with a screening of Wes Anderson’s hit film Asteroid City.

Most Popular

NOW READ: Victorious Festival 2023: Millie Court and Liam Reardon attended the Portsmouth festival

"We’ll have themed nibbles available too! On Saturday we are bringing you box office sensation Barbie for just £3 as our National Cinema Day screening! We’ll have themed cocktails on sale too. We are so looking forward to welcoming you all back and bringing you a wide variety of films."

To book tickets, visit the cinema’s website.

Related topics:BarbiePortsmouth Historic DockyardPort Solent