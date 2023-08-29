Portsmouth's Historic Dockyard.

The No.6 Cinema, in Portsmouth Historic Dockyard’s Boathouse 6, will mark the occasion on Friday, September 1, with a screening of Wes Anderson’s latest feature film Asteroid City at 7.00pm – including “free nibbles.”

The cinema will be screening new and classic movies throughout September, including Barbie, Oppenheimer, and Withnail and I, as well as independent releases and documentaries.

Posting on social media, a cinema spokesperson said: “We reopen after our Summer break this Friday with a screening of Wes Anderson’s hit film Asteroid City.

"We’ll have themed nibbles available too! On Saturday we are bringing you box office sensation Barbie for just £3 as our National Cinema Day screening! We’ll have themed cocktails on sale too. We are so looking forward to welcoming you all back and bringing you a wide variety of films."