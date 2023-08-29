News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train

Victorious Festival 2023: Millie Court and Liam Reardon attended the Portsmouth festival to watch acts including Blossoms, Pete Tong and Mae Muller

The festival welcomed a number of famous musicians that took to the stage – but there was also a couple of celebs roaming the common.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 29th Aug 2023, 10:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 10:22 BST

Love Island’s Millie Court and Liam Reardon were spotted in the VIP area of the festival over the weekend and the pair posted photographs together at the Portsmouth site wearing the Blossoms hoodies.

The couple have recetly rekindled their relationship and they enjoyed their time together by listening to some amazing acts including Mumford & Sons, Blossoms, Mae Muller and Pete Tong.

On Instagram, Millie said: “Victorius you were fun.”

Related topics:PortsmouthLove Island