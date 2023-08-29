Victorious Festival 2023: Millie Court and Liam Reardon attended the Portsmouth festival to watch acts including Blossoms, Pete Tong and Mae Muller
The festival welcomed a number of famous musicians that took to the stage – but there was also a couple of celebs roaming the common.
By Sophie Lewis
Love Island’s Millie Court and Liam Reardon were spotted in the VIP area of the festival over the weekend and the pair posted photographs together at the Portsmouth site wearing the Blossoms hoodies.
The couple have recetly rekindled their relationship and they enjoyed their time together by listening to some amazing acts including Mumford & Sons, Blossoms, Mae Muller and Pete Tong.