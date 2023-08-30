News you can trust since 1877
Things to do in Portsmouth: Last Port Solent Kid's Club of the summer will feature magic shows and comedy from Silly Scott

Families are invited to enjoy a day of free entertainment as Port Solent holds its last Kids Club event of the summer.
By Joe Buncle
Published 30th Aug 2023, 10:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 10:43 BST

The regular event, which has taken place each Tuesday and Thursday of the school summer holidays, will run on Thursday, August 31 at the waterfront site.

The last Kids Club of the season will feature magic shows at 11am, 12.20pm and 2.00pm, and Creation Station craft activities from 11.00am to 4.00pm. Performances from local children’s entertainer Silly Scott will feature.

Local entertainer 'Silly Scott' will perform at the free event.Local entertainer 'Silly Scott' will perform at the free event.
Local entertainer 'Silly Scott' will perform at the free event.
Writing on social media, a Port Solent spokesperson said: “Get ready for our last Summer Kids Club! Tomorrow, Silly Scott is back with lots of fun and laughter guaranteed with his madcap humour and entertaining games, join him at 11am, 12:30pm and 2pm, then get crafty with the Creation Station from 11am - 4pm.

Kids Club sessions will return to Port Solent on Tuesday, October 24 for the Autumn half term.

Previous activities have included falconry, interactive music sessions and a mountain bike show.

For more details, visit the Port Solent website.

