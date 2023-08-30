The Dreamboys, an all-male group of erotic dancers founded in 1989, will be bringing their “No Strings Attached” tour to the Kings Theatre in Albert Road, Southsea on Thursday, September 14.

No Strings Attached, a “visual spectacular designed to give the audience a night they won't forget”, has been produced by Jordan Darrell, Creative Director of Dreamboys and recent judge on E4’s The Real Dirty Dancing opposite Ashley Roberts and Keith Lemon.

The Dreamboys will be performing at the Kings Theatre in Southsea next month.

The show promises movie quality stage sets, double the dance moves and “more skin on show than ever seen before.”Creative director Jordan Darrell said: “This tour is going to be like nothing we’ve ever done before. There are no restrictions, no guidelines and no reason to hold back this time.

"The audience really will experience a new creative era of Dreamboys; delivering their ultimate fantasy on a level never experienced in previous tours.Dreamboys managing director Alice Woods added: “We could not be more excited to get the No Strings Attached tour on the road. The last tour was a huge success, despite the constant setbacks with covid but this time there is absolutely no stopping us.

"We are incredibly lucky to have such a loyal fan base who stuck by us and continue to show such epic support by travelling to shows, buying the merchandise and following on social. This time, the show is bigger, better, and even naughtier than the last one – so get ready.”