Things to do in Portsmouth: Mosaic Smokehouse and Bar to be transformed into unique escape room experience
The team behind Other World Escapes, an escape room on Commercial Road, will transform the recently closed Mosaic Smoke Room and Bar into “Escape Station”. The venue – which is hoped to open next year - will consist of a series of “mini escape rooms” where small teams will battle it out to solve puzzles in the fastest time.
After finishing each of the six games - per two hour slot - drinks will be served at the bar and visitors will have the opportunity to socialise and relax before jumping in to the next “station”.
Other World Escapes managing director Gareth Beeston said the concept is new to the city and the UK as a whole.
Gareth said: “It will be a unique bar. People will be pitted against each other that have not previously met but they’ll meet each other during that period - almost like a pub quiz.”
Food will be served halfway through the session, giving people a longer break to make use of the bar. The fastest team will win a trophy and the stations will be filmed so that participants can watch their attempts back later.
The concept is still in the planning stage, and Gareth has created a survey for escape room fans to give their feedback. Potential themes for the escape stations include space, magic, fantasy, tremple, beach, spy, prison, horror and serial killer. The stations will be regularly refreshed so that there is always something new for returning guests.