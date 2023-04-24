Things to do in Portsmouth: See inside this brand new Instagrammable brunch club in Southsea
Southsea has welcomed an Instagrammers dream as a new brunch spot opens.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 24th Apr 2023, 15:47 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 15:47 BST
Southsea Brunch Klub has recently opened in Elm Grove and the business has had a surge in customers wanting to get a look inside the new venue on the block.
With neon lights, colourful walls and exciting features including a photo booth, it is an Instagrammer’s dream.
Here are 9 photos of the Southsea Brunch Klub:
