Things to do in Portsmouth: See inside this brand new Instagrammable brunch club in Southsea

Southsea has welcomed an Instagrammers dream as a new brunch spot opens.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 24th Apr 2023, 15:47 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 15:47 BST

Southsea Brunch Klub has recently opened in Elm Grove and the business has had a surge in customers wanting to get a look inside the new venue on the block.

SEE ALSO: Things to do in Portsmouth: Take a look at some of the coolest and 'Instagrammable' bars and restaurants

With neon lights, colourful walls and exciting features including a photo booth, it is an Instagrammer’s dream.

Here are 9 photos of the Southsea Brunch Klub:

Southsea Brunch Klub has recently opened their doors - and the response has been amazing. Picture credit: FarFly Media

1. Southsea Brunch Club

Southsea Brunch Klub has recently opened their doors - and the response has been amazing. Picture credit: FarFly Media Photo: FarFly Media

The interior design inside the klub is an Instragramer's dream and the team have worked hard to get it up and running. Picture credit: FarFly Media

2. Never Grow Up

The interior design inside the klub is an Instragramer's dream and the team have worked hard to get it up and running. Picture credit: FarFly Media Photo: FarFly Media

The venue has a range of funky interior design features including a photobooth. Picture credit: FarFly Media

3. Au Vodka

The venue has a range of funky interior design features including a photobooth. Picture credit: FarFly Media Photo: FarFly Media

Southsea Brunch Klub has been packed since it opened up just over a week ago. Picture credit: FarFly Media

4. Southsea Brunch Klub

Southsea Brunch Klub has been packed since it opened up just over a week ago. Picture credit: FarFly Media Photo: FarFly Media

