1 . The Scarlet Tap, Southsea

The Scarlet Tap in Southsea is a brilliant spot if you are looking for a fun night out. The bar offers a range of alcoholic drinks including timeless cocktails including along island iced tea and a bramble. Not only do they serve up a range of beverages, but they are also have a food menu which features some delicious meals including the crowd pleaser which is a large share platter perfect for friends. Picture: Sarah Standing (270519-410) Photo: Sarah Standing