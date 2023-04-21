News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Lana Del Ray confirmed as BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 final headliner
2 hours ago Oliver Dowden and Alex Chalk take key roles after Raab’s resignation
3 hours ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits
4 hours ago Rishi Sunak’s letter to Dominic Raab after he resigns as deputy PM
5 hours ago Hugh Bonneville announced as host of King Charles’ coronation concert
6 hours ago Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab resigns over bullying investigation

Things to do in Portsmouth: Take a look at some of the coolest and 'Instagrammable' bars and restaurants

If you are someone who wants to dine and drink in a picture-perfect setting, here are nine bars and restaurants that you need to visit.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 21st Apr 2023, 15:44 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 16:21 BST

Portsmouth is home to some of the most beautiful and iconic bars, pubs, restaurants and night clubs, most of which come equipped with spectacular interiors.

Here are 9 places in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas that have settings perfect for a selfie:

SEE ALSO: Shops in Cosham: 11 places you can get a coffee on Cosham high street including Costa, Greggs and Mystic River Lounge

The Scarlet Tap in Southsea is a brilliant spot if you are looking for a fun night out. The bar offers a range of alcoholic drinks including timeless cocktails including along island iced tea and a bramble. Not only do they serve up a range of beverages, but they are also have a food menu which features some delicious meals including the crowd pleaser which is a large share platter perfect for friends. Picture: Sarah Standing (270519-410)

1. The Scarlet Tap, Southsea

The Scarlet Tap in Southsea is a brilliant spot if you are looking for a fun night out. The bar offers a range of alcoholic drinks including timeless cocktails including along island iced tea and a bramble. Not only do they serve up a range of beverages, but they are also have a food menu which features some delicious meals including the crowd pleaser which is a large share platter perfect for friends. Picture: Sarah Standing (270519-410) Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
The Cosy Club is a favourite amongst locals on an evening out as it boasts an art deco design throughout. This 'Instagrammable' location in the heart of Portsmouth has a long list of cocktails, gins, wines and spirits for customers.

2. Cosy Club, Gunwharf Quays

The Cosy Club is a favourite amongst locals on an evening out as it boasts an art deco design throughout. This 'Instagrammable' location in the heart of Portsmouth has a long list of cocktails, gins, wines and spirits for customers. Photo: Portsmouth News

Photo Sales
From fairy lights to feature trees positioned throughout the site, Eden in Gunwharf Quays is a brilliant place to spend an afternoon, evening or even a brunch. The restaurant area overlooks the sea and it is a beautiful spot to stop off and grab some dinner and drinks after a hard day of shopping. Attached to the bar and restaurant area is a club area which has a tiki bar and disco room.

3. Eden, Gunwharf Quays

From fairy lights to feature trees positioned throughout the site, Eden in Gunwharf Quays is a brilliant place to spend an afternoon, evening or even a brunch. The restaurant area overlooks the sea and it is a beautiful spot to stop off and grab some dinner and drinks after a hard day of shopping. Attached to the bar and restaurant area is a club area which has a tiki bar and disco room. Photo: weyo - stock.adobe.com

Photo Sales
Gin and Olive is another hot spot in Southsea. This warm and cosy restaurant and bar is always busy and it offers a range of food from burgers and steaks to snacks and sides. Not only is the food sublime, but the range of cocktails is the icing on the cake.

4. Gin and Olive, Southsea

Gin and Olive is another hot spot in Southsea. This warm and cosy restaurant and bar is always busy and it offers a range of food from burgers and steaks to snacks and sides. Not only is the food sublime, but the range of cocktails is the icing on the cake. Photo: -

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:PortsmouthInstagrammableGreggs