If you are someone who wants to dine and drink in a picture-perfect setting, here are nine bars and restaurants that you need to visit.
Here are 9 places in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas that have settings perfect for a selfie:
1. The Scarlet Tap, Southsea
The Scarlet Tap in Southsea is a brilliant spot if you are looking for a fun night out. The bar offers a range of alcoholic drinks including timeless cocktails including along island iced tea and a bramble. Not only do they serve up a range of beverages, but they are also have a food menu which features some delicious meals including the crowd pleaser which is a large share platter perfect for friends. Picture: Sarah Standing (270519-410) Photo: Sarah Standing
2. Cosy Club, Gunwharf Quays
The Cosy Club is a favourite amongst locals on an evening out as it boasts an art deco design throughout. This 'Instagrammable' location in the heart of Portsmouth has a long list of cocktails, gins, wines and spirits for customers. Photo: Portsmouth News
3. Eden, Gunwharf Quays
From fairy lights to feature trees positioned throughout the site, Eden in Gunwharf Quays is a brilliant place to spend an afternoon, evening or even a brunch. The restaurant area overlooks the sea and it is a beautiful spot to stop off and grab some dinner and drinks after a hard day of shopping. Attached to the bar and restaurant area is a club area which has a tiki bar and disco room. Photo: weyo - stock.adobe.com
4. Gin and Olive, Southsea
Gin and Olive is another hot spot in Southsea. This warm and cosy restaurant and bar is always busy and it offers a range of food from burgers and steaks to snacks and sides. Not only is the food sublime, but the range of cocktails is the icing on the cake. Photo: -