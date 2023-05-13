Portsmouth Film Society has been on a journey since opening up the community cinema and art centre last May but despite challenges that have arisen, the team of volunteers are excited to be celebrating the first birthday of the centre.

To celebrate the birthday of the community space, a salsa night is being held on May 19 where everyone is welcome to attend and get involved in the festivities.

The Southsea Cinema & Arts Centre is turning one and the team are going to be celebrating by hosting a salsa night next week. Pictured: Aysegul Epengin and the staff of the community cinema last May when they opened Picture: Habibur Rahman

The dancing event, which is being held at the centre, will start at 5pm until midnight and tickets will cost £8, which will include a dancing lesson and a social afterwards where DJ Katanga will be playing.

There will be two dance lessons, one for beginners, which will start at 5:30pm, and one for intermediates, which will begin at 6:30pm.

Aysegul Epengin, Managing Director of the Portsmouth Film Society and the cinema manager, said: ‘We are first and foremost ever so grateful to those volunteers who helped and supported. We would not have made it to this point without their invaluable help. We are in the process of applying to be a charitable incorporated organization (CIO) with which we will get stronger and stronger.

Southsea Community Cinema is turning one next week. Pictured: Aysegul Epengin with a guest watching a film at the community cinema, Southsea. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘Our aim is to use film as a medium and educational tool, and to be a central art destination in Southsea. We will be sharing our cinema and arts programmes, including for inclusivity and diversity, with our patrons.’

The team has been organising a range of events over the past year, including a Pride LGTB event and film festival, and they are always looking for ways to improve the service that is on offer.

This summer, there will be a drive-in cinema experience at Southsea Common on July 21, where the film Top Gun: Maverick will be showing on the big screen.