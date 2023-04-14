News you can trust since 1877
Shops in Cosham: 11 places you can get a coffee on Cosham high street including Costa, Greggs and Mystic River Lounge

Cosham’s high street is home to a host of indepent shops alongside shops and major high street retailers making it ideal for a shopping spree.

By Joe Buncle
Published 14th Apr 2023, 17:57 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 17:57 BST

While an afternoon spent browsing the aisles can take it’s toll, there is no need to shop until you drop in Cosham as there are plenty of cafes to choose from from a much-needed caffeine boost.NOW READ: Arepa 2Go opens its first permanent restaurant in Southsea, offering authentic Venezuelan food

From places like Greggs where you can get lunch and a cuppa, to more off-beat offerings like Cosham’s ‘spiritual style cafe’ the Mystic River Lounge, there are plenty of options on High Street alone.

Here are 11 places you can get a coffee on Cosham high street:

Nino's Cafe is an independent coffee shop on Cosham High Street.

1. Nino's Cafe - 38 High Street

Nino's Cafe is an independent coffee shop on Cosham High Street. Photo: -

Photo Sales
Popular for its pastries and baked goods, Greggs also sells americanos, cappucinos, flat whites, mochas and espressos

2. Greggs - 18 High Street

Popular for its pastries and baked goods, Greggs also sells americanos, cappucinos, flat whites, mochas and espressos Photo: -

Photo Sales
A flat white from Costa is priced at £3.65, but the popular chain offers a wide array of other hot beverages.

3. Costa Coffee - 43 High Street

A flat white from Costa is priced at £3.65, but the popular chain offers a wide array of other hot beverages. Photo: -

Photo Sales
Poppins is a 'no-frills family chain restaurant' and cafe in High Street, Cosham.

4. Poppins Cafe and Restaurant - 46 High Street

Poppins is a 'no-frills family chain restaurant' and cafe in High Street, Cosham. Photo: -

Photo Sales
